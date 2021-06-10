Visits to the Maricopa County, Arizona audit by Election Integrity delegations from Georgia, Alaska, and Colorado have been reported by @AuditWarRoom and OAN’s Christina Bobb on Twitter. Phoenix outlets KJZZ and KTAR reported on various states, while, as we reported, Disclose.tv and Bannon’s War Room had previously mentioned Georgia.

Wendy Rogers, current Arizona State Senator and pilot from the Air Force, Tweeted:

“I have been cleared to release the following #AZAudit update: I will be hosting VA State Senator @AmandaChaseVA who will tour the #AZAudit site tomorrow. Welcome to AZ, senator! #AuditAll50States.“

UncoverDC previously reported on Georgia’s visit, and Vernon Jones, challenging Brian Kemp for the Governor seat in GA, went on Warroom Wednesday to discuss it. Jones switched to the Republican Party in January after endorsing Donald Trump for president.

“I was completely blown away by the detail of the examination of the paper, of the ballot, of the marks, of the counting of those ballots… the cameras all over the place for security… I’ve never seen anything like this before… this is exactly what I hope can come to Georgia… we’re going to have a forensic audit in Georgia, I hope it’s at this magnitude.”

Jones continues, “You would think people would want election integrity. You would think the liberals, even the liberal media… would want election integrity. Democrats would want this, Stacey Abrams would want this, Joe Biden would want this. You would think everybody would stand up for election integrity. But they have something to hide.”

Donald Trump weighed in on June 4 on his website about the delegation visits:

“Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election.”

He urged further action from the Pennsylvania Senate:

“Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!“

Pennsylvania has visited the Arizona audit site. Mastriano’s original press release of the Pennsylvania visit called the Arizona audit “the most comprehensive election audit in the history of [the] United States” and said:

“Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts. He also assured constituents that “There are ZERO taxpayer dollars being used for the trip.“

Jordan Conradson says Pennsylvania State Senator Dave Argall released a statement saying:

“I support the call for an election audit, in order to answer any lingering questions that still remain about the fairness of the 2020 elections in Pennsylvania… This is just one of many election reform efforts I would like to see approved here in the next few weeks.”

In a separate report, Conradson says Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano said about the Maricopa County, Arizona audit by CyberNinjas: “This process is VERY secure,” and “I’m impressed. This is a model for any audit in any nation or the world.” Echoing sentiments of many proponents of Election Integrity efforts, he went on to say, “I am just stupefied by the lack of intellectual curiosity being exercised by the media and the left. They should be the first to do an investigative approach to an election.”

Mark Finchem, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives since 2015 and candidate for Secretary of State, added Virginia and Nevada to the list of states to visit in Tweets on Tuesday. He explained the lack of detail we’ve seen on these visits, some of which may already be in progress:

“Until those states have visited, we do not want to release their state names to prevent harassment.“

“Many state delegates have shown interest in the audit,” and of those who have visited already, he described…the unanimous sentiment that the trip and time spent was well worth it.” He added, “All states need to come here because insecure elections are indeed a national security threat worth fixing.“

Finchem has been at the forefront of Election Integrity efforts in AZ and joined our Editor in Chief Tracy Beanz to discuss the Arizona audit on the Dark to Light podcast in March.

Stu Cvrk outlined in his latest at RedState such a detailed forensic audit is necessary to identify many of the known problems that can cause inaccuracy in the election count. A standard election recount does not suffice. Cvrk states:

“The only way to sort out the truth is to complete audits in enough states, counties, and precincts to definitively prove the presence or absence of election fraud in 2020.”