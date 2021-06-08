Maricopa County, Arizona, is the location of the premiere audit of the 2020 General election, conducted by CyberNinjas and funded in part by The America Project, one of few donors publicly known.

Pennsylvania sent a delegation to tour the audit floor that included Pennsylvania Senator Chris Dush, a former Master Sargeant in the Air Force with experience handling classified material. He spoke positively about the way the audit is being conducted in public interviews.

Now Disclose.tv is reporting that Georgia is sending a delegation that includes State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach. John Fredricks hinted a Georgia visit might occur on Warroom Pandemic last week and named Jones and Beach.

Jones was elected in 2012 and serves as a member of the Appropriations, Finance, and Government Oversight Committees. Beach has been Senator since 2013 and is Chairman of the Transportation Committee and a member of the Economic Development, Higher Education, and Science and Technology committees.

Neither Jones nor Beach has tweeted about the news or released information on their official political websites. We’ve reached out for comment but have not received a response at this time. This article will update with any responses received.

Georgia’s governor is Republican Brian Kemp. We reported on his signing of the Republican-sponsored S.B. 202 ‘Election Integrity Act of 2021’ in March after it passed the Georgia State House. Georgia’s Secretary of State is Brad Raffensperger. UDC reported that both men had been the targets of petitions for recall over election integrity concerns.

VoterGA and Look Ahead America (LAA) are among the organizations leading election integrity efforts in Georgia. LAA is the group that provided the “Georgia Report” that claims to show that Georgia’s election winner is unknowable beyond a reasonable doubt.

We recently reported that an audit of approximately 147,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, was postponed. Arizona Representative Mark Finchem came on the Dark to Light podcast, and UncoverDC has reported on the Maricopa County, Arizona audit throughout the election integrity process.