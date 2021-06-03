A delegation of Pennsylvania election integrity lawmakers met with forensic experts and local legislators in Maricopa, Arizona, to tour the audit floor where the results of the 2020 General Election are being evaluated.

AZ AuditWarRoom on Twitter on Wednesday tweeted, “The Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation is currently meeting with Members of the Arizona Legislature to discuss election integrity in the United States.”

The Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation is currently meeting with Members of the Arizona Legislature to discuss election integrity in the United States. pic.twitter.com/JzDan3tD0V — AZ Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) June 2, 2021

A press release from State Senator Doug Mastriano identified the Pennsylvania election integrity delegation as consisting of himself, State Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman:

“The AZ Forensic Election Audit is the most comprehensive election audit in the history of United States. The audit includes four main stages:

Registration and votes cast audit

Vote count and tally audit

Election voting systems audit

Reported results audit

Transparency is a must in our republic. Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts. There are ZERO taxpayer dollars being used for the trip.”

Maricopa @ArizonaAudit on Twitter said the Pennsylvania election integrity delegation would visit the Arizona Capitol to meet with the local legislature and later tweeted that it had toured the audit floor with Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan.

Senator Chris Dush is a Master Sargeant in the U.S. Air Force. As he explained to Gail Golec for Arizona Conservative news, “I come at this from my background as Chief of Information Protection… protecting classified information for Pennsylvania’s Air National Guard… I’m hard to impress, but these guys… takes me back to my Strategic Air Command days. The chain of custody and the way they preserve the evidence… from the time they received this information from the County to the time they give it back… they are going to be able to know who touched these ballots every step of the way… I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

He said he’s for having an audit in Pennsylvania, hoping to get it done before next year’s primaries, and that “leadership’s starting to lean that way” as well. He said the “legislature is starting to pay attention” as more information is coming out and the citizens are showing frustration.

Mastriano is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army. He subsequently appeared on OAN and Steve Bannon’s Warroom:

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers wrote on Twitter that the delegation has an avenue to pursue a similar comprehensive audit in Pennsylvania, “In theory, the PA State Senate’s State Government Committee can issue a subpoena on behalf of the PA State Senate to start an in-depth audit of a PA county.”

Audit the Vote PA is leading efforts to contact local legislators to request a full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election, including a petition that has now gained over 60,000 signatures.

UncoverDC reported previously about Pennsylvania’s summary of comprehensive hearings about the Nov. 3 election that State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove called “…one of, if not the most, comprehensive reviews any state has undertaken.”

Pennsylvania’s subsequent primary election on May 18th should have had counties making changes to ensure election integrity; however, our reporting highlights multiple complaints from Pennsylvania lawmakers with promises to counter. UncoverDC also reported that Luzerne County in Pennsylvania passed a resolution to request the district attorney look into potential criminal conduct concerning Dominion practices and procedures as well as the election board’s actions in overseeing and maintaining the security of election equipment during the May 18 election.