Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

We are honored to be joined today by Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem. We talk about the timeline of events from November 3 through today as it pertains to election integrity, his recent defamation suit, as well as what the plan for the Arizona audit will be.

It is a show you DO NOT want to miss.

Make sure to visit Fightback.Network and read what they are doing and SHARE this podcast with your friends!!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Arizona House Rep. Mark Finchem files defamation lawsuit against Dem. caucus leader Fernandez

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."