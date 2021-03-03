Click Arrow to Listen

We are honored to be joined today by Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem. We talk about the timeline of events from November 3 through today as it pertains to election integrity, his recent defamation suit, as well as what the plan for the Arizona audit will be.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Arizona House Rep. Mark Finchem files defamation lawsuit against Dem. caucus leader Fernandez