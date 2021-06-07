Over 3,000 of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s e-mails have been released because of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). ICAN is a group that investigates the “safety of medical procedures, pharmaceutical drugs, and vaccines while educating the public to their right of “informed consent.”

ICAN is heavily interested in the dangers of vaccines and fights to ensure personal health choices are made by the individual and not by the state. Last year, ICAN submitted FOIA requests to the National Institute of Health (NIH) to obtain Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails in order to get to the truth surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIH denied the FOIA request and ICAN brought a lawsuit against the agency last June. As a result of that lawsuit, NIH has agreed to release the requested emails in batches to ICAN.

Earlier this year, UncoverDC reported the inconsistent messaging that Dr. Fauci has used from the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 until February of 2021. Over the course of the last year, Dr. Fauci, the highest-paid federal government employee, has been known to flip-flop regarding all things COVID. The emails obtained via the FOIA request further suggest that Dr. Fauci has been less than forthcoming and may have misled the American people on all matters related to COVID-19.

The following is an excerpt from the ICAN website that highlights some of the more controversial emails from Dr. Fauci that include topics such as the origins of COVID-19, the severity of the virus being played up when privately he was comparing it to severe seasonal flu, how masks will largely be appropriate for someone who is infected and email correspondences between Dr. Fauci and the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

February 7, 2020 (000189) – Fauci sent an internal NIAID communication reflecting that it was unlikely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in a wet market.

– Fauci sent an internal NIAID communication reflecting that it was unlikely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in a wet market. February 16, 2020 (000447) – Fauci tells a CBS reporter that if the mortality turns out to be 0.2% to 0.4%, then SARS-CoV-2 should be treated as a severe seasonal flu. But when the case fatality rate was later revised to between 0.2% and 0.4% by the CDC, Fauci continued to act as if the virus was something far more dangerous.

– Fauci tells a CBS reporter that if the mortality turns out to be 0.2% to 0.4%, then SARS-CoV-2 should be treated as a severe seasonal flu. But when the case fatality rate was later revised to between 0.2% and 0.4% by the CDC, Fauci continued to act as if the virus was something far more dangerous. February 23, 2020 (000257) – Fauci states, “Transmission is definitely by respiratory droplet” and that “Children have a very low rate of infection.”

– Fauci states, “Transmission is definitely by respiratory droplet” and that “Children have a very low rate of infection.” February 22, 2020 (000274-277) – Fauci confirms that “The vast majority of people outside of China do not need to wear a mask. A mask is more appropriate for someone who is infected than for people trying to protect against infection.”

– Fauci confirms that “The vast majority of people outside of China do not need to wear a mask. A mask is more appropriate for someone who is infected than for people trying to protect against infection.” February 27, 2020 (000649) – Fauci tells Morgan Fairchild to inform her followers to be ready for “social distancing, teleworking, temporary closure of schools, etc.”

– Fauci tells Morgan Fairchild to inform her followers to be ready for “social distancing, teleworking, temporary closure of schools, etc.” February 28, 2020 (001059) – Fauci giving a personal update to Mark Zuckerberg regarding developing a COVID-19 vaccine, including telling Zuckerberg that “We may need help with resources” and that if there is a delay in the development timeline, he just told Zuckerberg about, “I will contact you.”

– Fauci giving a personal update to Mark Zuckerberg regarding developing a COVID-19 vaccine, including telling Zuckerberg that “We may need help with resources” and that if there is a delay in the development timeline, he just told Zuckerberg about, “I will contact you.” March 1, 2020 (000922) – CBS’s Chief Medical Correspondent, seeking to please Fauci, emails Fauci a link to his segment which he appears to repeat what Fauci has told him, including that face masks “may give some partial protection by catching droplets containing virus but the virus is so tiny the virus can go right through it or around it” and describing the origin of the virus as “jumping from animals to people.” Fauci responds with “Outstanding!!” apparently pleased that CBS pushed Fauci’s narrative that the virus was a natural jump from bats to humans.

– CBS’s Chief Medical Correspondent, seeking to please Fauci, emails Fauci a link to his segment which he appears to repeat what Fauci has told him, including that face masks “may give some partial protection by catching droplets containing virus but the virus is so tiny the virus can go right through it or around it” and describing the origin of the virus as “jumping from animals to people.” Fauci responds with “Outstanding!!” apparently pleased that CBS pushed Fauci’s narrative that the virus was a natural jump from bats to humans. March 1, 2020 (000937) – Despite media reports, Fauci makes it crystal clear he was not being muzzled by the White House.

– Despite media reports, Fauci makes it crystal clear he was not being muzzled by the White House. March 17, 2020 (001537) – The next day, it does not appear Fauci intends to change his tune of pushing everyone, even healthy people with low risk of the virus, to give up all civil liberties and remain prisoners in their home, as reflecting in an email exchange between Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg, in which they share mobile numbers and plan to coordinate efforts to get people to comply with Fauci’s messaging, including social distancing for everyone, but the details of their plan are not included in the email exchange.

– The next day, it does not appear Fauci intends to change his tune of pushing everyone, even healthy people with low risk of the virus, to give up all civil liberties and remain prisoners in their home, as reflecting in an email exchange between Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg, in which they share mobile numbers and plan to coordinate efforts to get people to comply with Fauci’s messaging, including social distancing for everyone, but the details of their plan are not included in the email exchange. March 31, 2020 (001816) – Fauci receives a summary from his agency of the studies regarding how effective masks are to preventing the virus, and the conclusion is as follows: “Bottom line: generally, there were no differences in ILI/URI/or flu rates when masks were used.”

– Fauci receives a summary from his agency of the studies regarding how effective masks are to preventing the virus, and the conclusion is as follows: “Bottom line: generally, there were no differences in ILI/URI/or flu rates when masks were used.” April 2, 2020 (001778) – Fauci and Bill Gates have a phone call where they agreed to a “collaborative” and “synergistic approach to COVID-19 on the part of NIAID/NIH, BARDS and the BMGF (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation).” It is concerning that one private person, Bill Gates, and his organization, BMGF, can exert that much behind-the-scenes influence on decisions that will impact the civil rights of all Americans during the pandemic.

– Fauci and Bill Gates have a phone call where they agreed to a “collaborative” and “synergistic approach to COVID-19 on the part of NIAID/NIH, BARDS and the BMGF (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation).” It is concerning that one private person, Bill Gates, and his organization, BMGF, can exert that much behind-the-scenes influence on decisions that will impact the civil rights of all Americans during the pandemic. April 8, 2020 (002351-2352) – Fauci rejects most requests for calls but accepts without any questions a request to arrange a call with the CEO of Lilly, a major pharmaceutical company.

– Fauci rejects most requests for calls but accepts without any questions a request to arrange a call with the CEO of Lilly, a major pharmaceutical company. April 16, 2020 (002142) – Fauci advises that even in the health care setting, the mask policy should remain “voluntary.”

The American people have just received over 3,000 of Dr. Fauci’s emails, with more on the way. Many concerned journalists are in the early stages of tying together the doctor’s private words shared in emails to those of his public words. Very early on, it is clear that they do not sing together. Fauci advised the President of the United States to shut down the country and quarantine everyone instead of advising the people who would be most affected by the virus to take the proper precautions.

According to email #000257, Fauci was aware that children had a very low rate of infection, but he made the case to close the schools anyway and was hesitant to reopen them months later. Concerning the mask mandates and social distance guidelines, Fauci, at one time, pushed for a national mask mandate. Still, according to emails #002142 and #001816, Fauci states that masks—even for healthcare workers—should remain “voluntary.” Adding, “Bottom line: generally there were no differences in ILI/URI/or flu rates when masks were used,” which is essentially saying masks will not work to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Many American lives and small businesses have been destroyed due to the government response to the COVID-19 Pandemic spearheaded by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The American people deserve to know the truth about COVID-19, its origins, and how to effectively treat it if they contract the virus. Dr. Fauci should explain these inconsistencies to the American people, but instead, he has been actively pushing vaccinations. As the country begins to open and local and state officials loosen COVID-related restrictions, the truth may reveal itself whether Fauci tells us or not.