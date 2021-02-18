In a leaked video of a July 2020 internal weekly Q&A meeting, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made comments that squarely conflicted with policies in place on his platform when he expressed what seemed to be legitimate caution and concern over the Covid-19 vaccine. In the video, released by Project Veritas on Tuesday, Zuckerberg remarked, “We just don’t know the long-term effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA to directly encode in a person’s DNA and RNA, basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream.”



It is unclear if Zuckerberg’s concerns in July led him to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about the potential effect of the mRNA vaccines during a public live stream Q&A on Nov. 30, 2020, entitled “LIVE: Zuckerberg and Fauci Discuss Covid Prevention During the Holidays.” In the interview, Zuckerberg asked Fauci about the coronavirus vaccines and their effects on DNA and RNA, saying, “just to clear up one point, my understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA, so that’s just an important point to clarify, and if I am getting it wrong here, of course, correct me, but just to make that clear.”

Fauci grimaced and replied, saying, “No, first of all, DNA is inherent in your own nucleus cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get clear.” His somewhat vague answer seemed to satisfy Zuckerberg, who commented that he was “glad we could clear that up.”

The leaked video is compelling, especially since, in an official update in early February, Facebook announced that it would be increasing its censorship efforts to remove posts about Covid-19, Covid-19 vaccines, and vaccines in general determined to be false by the platform or its fact-checkers. The company added, “Today, following consultations with leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), we are expanding the list of false claims we will remove to include additional debunked claims about the coronavirus and vaccines.” The social media giant went on to say that it has been removing false claims about Covid-19 vaccines since Dec. 2020 because they’ve been debunked by public health experts.

Facebook’s community standards declare the platform wants users to “discuss, debate and share their personal experiences, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, as Project Veritas‘ James O’Keefe pointed out, it is impossible to discuss and debate something if you are unable to share your views, the facts, or discuss the CEO of Facebook’s own statements on his platform.

It’s an advisory board of all leftists and one libertarian. And they can “overrule” Zuckerberg. It’s the Facebook CEO’s way of banning almost ALL conservative content and not having to shoulder the blame.https://t.co/nVSeSlAIxL — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 7, 2020

Facebook’s Oversight Board states that “The board is not designed to be a simple extension of Facebook’s existing content review process. Rather, it will review a select number of highly emblematic cases and determine if decisions were made in accordance with Facebook’s stated values and policies.” According to an Op-Ed in the New York Times, the board “will focus on the most challenging content issues for Facebook, including in areas such as hate speech, harassment, and protecting people’s safety and privacy. It will make final and binding decisions on whether specific content should be allowed or removed from Facebook and Instagram.”

The board’s 19 members span the globe. At least two have direct ties to Democratic mega-donor and progressive leader George Soros. Nighat Dad of Pakistan serves on the Advisory Board for the Dangerous Speech Project, which receives funding from Soros’ Open Society Foundations and Maina Kiai of Kenya is the Director of Human Rights Watch Global Alliance and Partnerships which received $100 million from Open Society Foundations.



The content review (censorship) of information launched by social media platforms, including Facebook, is an ongoing issue. Fair, unbiased, and bipartisan “censorship” is vital to platforms that distribute information to the masses. As investigated and reported by UncoverDC Editor-in-Chief Tracy Beanz, a recent Time magazine article revealed that the 2020 election was intentionally, meticulously, and methodically “fortified” by a cabal of left-wing groups who devised a secret “shadow campaign” to manipulate the desired outcome at the polls, which became the reality of the presidential election. Social media monitoring and data collection were critical aspects of their strategy, reinforcing the cause for concern.

“What happened to free speech?” O’Keefe posed that question as he thanked the anonymous Facebook insider who continues to leak and transmit videotapes of executives at the giant platform to Project Veritas. He added, “It’s not that the insider is betraying Mark Zuckerberg, it’s that Mark Zuckerberg is betraying what FB ought to stand for.”