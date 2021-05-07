As reported by UncoverDC on May 5, attorney Matt DePerno says he has additional proof of votes being flipped in Antrim County. Because of the mounting evidence of alleged election fraud, DePerno has submitted an Amended Complaint to the court.

The biggest "human error" in Antrim County, MI election? They thought they could get away with election fraud. See how it was done. George Behizy does a great job converting "geek speak" to "plain talk" in following video. https://t.co/CULLbB3pCO @Liz_Wheeler @LizHarrisMBA — Patrick Colbeck✝️ (@pjcolbeck) May 5, 2021

The complaint could serve as a basis to call for an independent forensic audit like the one currently being performed in Maricopa County, Arizona. The Defendants in the case are as follows: Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson; Jonathan Brater, Director of Elections; Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy; and Miller Consultations and Elections, Inc. (filed under a registered fictitious name as ElectionSource).

In what DePerno coins “The Antrim Shuffle,” he states votes were changed from Trump to Biden to help Biden win. In fact, Trump actually won. No one would have known except that citizens contacted the County Clerk, and William Bailey filed a lawsuit in November with his lawyer Matt DePerno because of the discrepancies found once the election was investigated.

One of the key highlights in the complaint surrounds the alleged actions of ElectionSource, whom DePerno calls a governmental actor because of its “contracts with Dominion and governmental agencies” and its “delegated responsibility to administer public elections.” As a result of that relationship, ElectionSource is a state actor that “[used] its authority…to allow manipulation or changing of votes in the 2020 election.”

DePerno alleges that “the systemic and widespread vulnerabilities in the Dominion software and hardware” paired with “fraud and negligence” on the part of ElectionSource in its mapping and programming allowed the manipulation of votes. Antrim County contracted with ElectionSource to run the election.

The “Antrim Shift” seems to have begun when William Bailey contacted Jim Gurr (Antrim county election official) because of his concerns over the morning news on Nov. 4 showing that Biden won the race there with 7,769 votes to Trump’s 4,509—in a county where, “in 2016, 62% of the voters there voted for Trump.” 16,047 voters were found to have cast ballots as of that morning.

On Nov. 5, there were a total of 18,059 ballots cast. Of those, Biden received 7,289 votes, and Trump brought in 9,783 votes. Then on November 21, there were 16,044 total ballots cast, with Biden receiving 5,960 votes and 9,784—”resulting in Trump receiving 60.75%, more in line with 2016.”

The complaint details much of what has been alleged previous to the additional testimony released on May 4 by Jeffrey Lenberg as reported by UncoverDC. Previous allegations include but are not limited to:

tampering with software,

configurations in the equipment software that “allowed Antrim County personnel to change the technician password,”

the discovery of internet connections and communications where there should be none,

evidence that industry standards for secure elections were not upheld,

details of the Allied Security Operations Group, LLC (ASOG) investigation released in December,

Dr. Frank’s algorithm testimony

All previous allegations are brought forward in the amended complaint—13 counts:

Constitutional Right to the Accuracy and Integrity of Elections —In-person ballots

Constitutional Right to the Accuracy and Integrity of elections— Absentee and Mail-in ballots

Violation of “Purity of Elections” Clause (legislature enacts the laws to regulate elections)

Violations of guidance on ballot signatures

Violation of the Administrative Procedures Act

Violations of funding of elections, Zuckerberg interference, Center for Tech and Civic Life, millions in cash to primarily Democrat precincts, funding of Ballot Dropboxes

Election Fraud

Common-Law Election Fraud

Equal Protection Violations

Statutory Election Law Violations

Abuse of Process

2018 Public Act 123 Unconstitutional (a legislative overhaul that required the use of electronic voting machines which are vulnerable to attack and/or abuse

Conspiracy and/or Concert of Actions (the defendants acted in concert to defraud voters, manipulate the election, dilute the vote, etc

DePerno’s requested relief from the court on a list of things, some highlighted below:

Continued collection of images from “the 17 precinct tabulators,” thumb drives, and related software

A request for an independent, non-partisan forensic audit of the election

Allow immediate access to paper ballots

Request to examine Dominion machines for images and reports from Nov. 3 for technical inspection and validation

Cann Con posted an informative video on his YouTube channel on May 3. He speaks with important individuals associated with the latest information on the amended complaint and additional expert testimony. William Bailey and Patrick Colbeck are among those interviewed. DePerno’s filing has been the only 2020 election lawsuit allowed to go to the evidentiary phase.

Nine townships held small elections in Antrim County on May 4 using the same Dominion machines used in the November election. Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said Tuesday was a slow day. As reported by UncoverDC, Guy allegedly “authorized her staff to remove files and data from the voting machines…saying files needed to be corrected to accurately reflect the results of the election” after the November election. Guy also stated that the election “commissioners can call for a hand recount” after the Tuesday election.