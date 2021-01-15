One of the only lawsuits to make it to the evidentiary stage in the battle against election fraud is still ongoing and producing interesting results. In Michigan on Monday, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer with the 13th Circuit Court ordered that by February 2, 2021, MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson must supply Plaintiff William Bailey’s attorney, Matthew DePerno, the following information: any correspondences, communications, and documents between the State of Michigan (including but not limited to the Secretary of State’s Office and/or Jocelyn Benson). The court documents were supplied to 100% Fed Up reporter Patty McMurray by Deperno and state that the following information must be provided:

(a) Antrim County, (b) the Michigan House of Representatives (including but not limited to all members or offices), and (c) the Michigan Senate (including but not limited to members or offices) regarding the 2020 election.

(a) the Federal Government. (b) the US House of Representatives (including but not limited to all members or offices), and (c) the US Senate (including but not limited to members or offices) regarding the 2020 election.

Dominion Voting Systems regarding the 2020 election.

Amazon (or any employee, officer, or director) regarding the 2020 election.

Apple (or any employee, officer, or director) regarding the 2020 election.

Google (or any employee, officer, or director) regarding the 2020 election.

Facebook (or any employee, officer, or director) regarding the 2020 election.

In early December, the judge agreed to allow Mr. DePerno’s client, William Bailey, and a highly-skilled IT expert team to perform a forensic examination on 16 of the Dominion voting machines (DVS) in Antrim County, MI. The audit showed that the machines had an over 68% error rate among other irregularities, and the error rate caused a large number of votes to be sent for manual adjudication- a process that was demonstrated in Georgia and showed the ability to manually change ballots at the machine level with no audit trail. DePerno took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the following statement:

“Yesterday in Antrim county, Judge Elsenheimer largely overruled SoS Benson’s objections to discovery and ordered her and her office to produce large amounts of information regarding the 2020 elections.“

Deperno continued, “Michigan’s state-run media ignored this part of the hearing but instead declared victory for Dana Nessel. Having now reached out to several reporters, I have learned that the document production issue was not deemed news-worthy (i.e., must be hidden from public view).” He added, “a form of gov’t that prohibits and restricts opposition and exercises a high degree of control over public/private life. Political power is held by autocrats who employ all-encompassing campaigns in which propaganda is broadcast by state-controlled media. I will repeat, “propaganda is broadcast by state-controlled media.” Did most “journalists” fail civics? #JosephStalin #MaoZedong to name a few totalitarians. Not hard to look them up.”

The state has 3 weeks to respond to the order by Judge Elsenheimer.