L. Lin Wood, a recent transplant to South Carolina, is an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Georgia, a privilege he’s held for almost forty-four years. During that time, he’s been a member in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia. A true patriot who cares deeply about the United States of America and all she stands for, Mr. Wood is currently under attack by the State Bar of Georgia with an unprecedented effort underway by its Disciplinary Board to ban him from practicing law in the state unless he submits to a psychological evaluation to determine his mental fitness.

The profoundly reverential Wood, a fierce supporter of President Trump, election integrity, and the First Amendment, is no stranger to uphill battles and controversy. He calmly, intently, and unabashedly shares his trials and tribulations on social media, where his steadfast and resilient character holds the line. And while the Georgia Bar threatens his license over out-of-state grievances, forward-thinking Wood recently announced he is running for chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, clarifying a compelling reason behind his decision:

“This is the time for action by the people in this country that love freedom and love America. It is time for the leadership of the Republican Party to recognize and appreciate the amazing Patriots stepping up to get involved in the party—this is NOT the time to take action to exclude them from the Party.”

The Humbling Path That Led Wood To Law

Wood, 68, grew up in a household plagued by alcoholism and domestic violence. When he was 16, Wood arrived home one night to discover that his father had killed his mother during a drunken blackout. After checking his mother’s pulse and realizing she was deceased, Wood called the police. He spoke of the life-altering experience in a past interview, sharing:

“I remember walking down the driveway and driving off in my mother’s car. I was going to stay with a friend, but first I stopped in the park and kind of had a little heart-to-heart with myself. I said, ‘You’re in charge of your life now. You’ve got to do something with it.’ That doesn’t mean that I wasn’t affected by it emotionally. I just knew that I had a horrible situation and I had to deal with it. I’ve been fairly independent ever since.”

Wood’s father was arrested and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Using money raised by the community, Wood hired attorneys Hank O’Neal and Manley F. Brown to represent his father (who served two years) at a reduced fee. Wood believes they agreed to the case out of a desire to help him and his sister, who each excelled in school despite their troubled home life. Wood said of the impact of their gesture, which inspired his decision to become a lawyer, “Somebody stepping in to help me like that was a great comfort, and I try to remember that when I help my clients.”

Wood went on to attend undergraduate and law school at Mercer University in Macon, GA with scholarships, student loans, and working various part-time jobs. He opened his Georgia law practice in 1983, focusing primarily on victims of medical malpractice. Wood quickly established a reputation as a trial lawyer skilled at winning large verdicts and settlements, and it wasn’t long before he was attracting national headlines for defending high-profile cases. For 16 years, Wood represented the late Richard Jewell, who was falsely accused of setting off the Centennial Olympic Park bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He also represented the family of Jon Benét Ramsey, filing defamation suits on their behalf and settling in 2019 a civil lawsuit against CBS. Wood’s extensive client list is impressive.

The Metaphor of Mercer Law School’s Attack on Lin Wood

Although previously in good standing with his alma mater, in late January of this year, Wood learned that Mercer Law School was holding a Zoom call with students and faculty to discuss demands that his name be removed from a courtroom in the university that had been designated in his honor following a $1 million donation—a recognition request he did not make. During the call, which Wood joined without her knowledge, Dean Cathy Cox vilified Wood, passing judgment on his relationship with his children and attacking, among other things, his support for President Donald Trump. Making no mention of the well documented, long-standing concerns surrounding election fraud, Cox declared that since last summer, she witnessed Wood (through the biased lens of Twitter) spiral downward, going from the “super-charged Trump supporter” to the “angry Trump supporter” to ultimately the “violent Trump supporter.”

When Wood finally spoke up on the call to respond to Cox (a Democrat who oversaw Georgia elections as Secretary of State from 1999 through 2007 and led them to become the first state to exclusively use touch-screen voting equipment, purchasing 19,000 machines to the tune of $54 million), he immediately expressed his embarrassment over her lack of honesty and professionalism on the call, and he informed her that she was, in fact, using propaganda to attack him without giving him the courtesy of due process. In his characteristically calm and articulate demeanor, Wood reminded the students on the call that, as per the First Amendment, he had “exercised his right of free speech,” adding that, “some people believe in Trump, and some don’t [but] I hope we all believe in the right of free speech.”

As a quick aside, to further illustrate the evolution of the serious election security issues shared by Wood and countless others, the 2006 Princeton University video below addresses voting machine vulnerabilities that began to plague our nation following the introduction of electronic voting equipment. Remember, in 2002, under the direction of then SoS Cathy Cox, Georgia became the first state to deploy paperless, “unauditable” touchscreen direct record electronic (“DRE”) voting machines statewide.

Picking back up on the Zoom call, Wood further explained that two and a half years ago, he “got tapped on the shoulder by God,” and became a follower of Jesus Christ, which he believes led to his estrangement with his children and the change in some people’s attitude toward him. He added that “some people think that when you follow Jesus, you’re crazy.” Wood continued, sharing with Cox his resentment over her defamatory comments about his mental health, adding:

“I have actively sought as a lawyer to pursue evidence, overwhelming evidence, of what I believe was election fraud in the state of Georgia and across the nation. I’ve been joined in that investigation by a number of very skilled and professional lawyers. I’ve also been joined in that investigation by Gen. Michael Flynn, who served this country for thirty years. He’s a fine man. The only other thing I’ve done is that I have been privy to receiving information which I investigated for credibility that would show some very dark corruption in high-ranking members of our government. I would think it is a lawyers duty, when presented with that information, [and] deem it credible, to bring it to the public’s attention.”

Choosing to ignore Wood’s principled and undeterred duty to the pursuit of truth and justice, Cox, like countless others in legacy media and left-leaning politics currently trying to destroy Wood, instead labeled him a mentally unfit conspiracy theorist who shouldn’t be associated with the sanctity of justice. When in reality, many, including colleague Mark V. Spix, put the blame for the attacks against Wood squarely on the more plausible possibility that the intent of destroying Wood runs parallel to the fact that he is hitting dangerously close to exposing the truth.

The fallout from the relentless attacks on Wood spreads far and wide. In January, a judge in Delaware, who referenced Wood’s statements about Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, blocked Wood from representing former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. In the same month, Kentucky teen Nicholas Sandmann, who won millions in settlements from the Washington Post and CNN as Wood’s client, also fired Wood, presumably after his tweet about former Vice President Mike Pence. With no hard feelings, Wood wished Sandmann nothing but the best after being let go, stating:

“I love Nicholas Sandmann. I was honored when he asked me to lead the battle against the angry mob which falsely accused him. I did my best for him and am proud that I obtained settlements for him against mainstream media giants CNN and The Washington Post. I wish Nicholas continued success in his remaining cases against NBC, CBS, ABC, Rolling Stone, Gannett, and The New York Times.

Todd McMurtry is an excellent lawyer who I assume will lead the battles for Nicholas now that I have been fired. I wish Todd luck. I am sure the best is yet to come.”

State Bar of Georgia’s Disciplinary Committee Joins the Fight

On Feb. 5, 2021, the State Bar of Georgia filed a 1,677-page official grievance complaint against Wood, stating he may have engaged in conduct in violation of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and Bar Rule 4-104. The document is not a judgment or a disciplinary finding—it is an accusation focused on Wood’s public statements and legal proceedings related to the 2020 presidential election.

Recently, while examining the Georgia Bar’s assault against him, Wood expressed curiosity about the relationship between the Executive Committee of the State Bar of Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, SoS Brad Raffensperger, AG Chris Carr, and former SoS and Mercer Dean Cathy Cox, pointing out that the grievance filed against him accuses him of wrongdoing “for every lawsuit filed across the nation asserting election fraud.” According to Wood:

“The GA State Bar attaches the lawsuit filed by my former office-sharing colleagues but not my answer denying the allegations. That case is being litigated and is unresolved. The GA State Bar attacks my social posts, even impliedly mocking my public statements of my religious faith. The GA State Bar accuses me of being responsible for the Jan. 6 “insurrection” in Washington, DC. The GA State Bar accuses me of making false accusations against Pence, Roberts, & Rosenstein but fails to mention the interview of the credible whistleblower which I provided to the Bar two weeks ago which supports my statements. The GA State Bar asserts claims against me arising out of media articles in which I am not even mentioned. Plus much more. In short, the GA State Bar is trying to crush me to silence me and prevent me from practicing law.”

Wood, who often shares critical feedback about himself that comes across as strikingly honest and accurate, maintains that he doesn’t deserve to have his license threatened and possibly revoked because he supports and defends President Trump, Sidney Powell, the Bill of Rights, honest elections, whistleblowers, the fight against pedophilia and child sex trafficking, and takes a solid stand against corruption in high government officials. Committed to undertaking these noble causes, Wood defends his mental acuity, stating numerous times he will not undergo a mental evaluation to keep his license, declaring:

“Are you kidding me? If the State Bar of Georgia starts testing its members for mental health and alcoholism (I have not had a drink in over 8 years), 75% of the lawyers in Georgia will not be able to practice law. I will be one of the 25% still practicing. I have done nothing wrong. I have only exercised my right of free speech. I will not allow the State Bar to persecute me for doing so and thereby violate my Constitutional rights.”

On Mar. 23, Wood filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Wood v Frederick, et al) against the members of the Georgia Disciplinary Board in their individual and official capacities, seeking injunctive relief, stating they violated his constitutional rights by requesting he undergo a mental evaluation to maintain his law license without due process of law, and violated his right to privacy under the 1st, 9th, and 14th Amendments.

Wood’s complaint states that in every reported Georgia case in which an attorney has been required to submit a mental health evaluation, there was first a threshold determination based on complaints from the attorney’s clients which raised concerns of some significant impairment or disability that rendered the attorney unable to represent his clients’ interests. Wood alleges that in this case, not one of his current or former clients has complained to the Bar that he has shown any signs of “mental illness, cognitive impairment, alcohol abuse, or substance abuse,” which are the sole predicate factors stated in Rule 4-104 for determining an attorney’s need for a referral to an appropriate medical or mental health professional.

On Mar. 31, Wood filed another lawsuit asking the court to stop all proceedings by the State Bar of Georgia and its unsupported request for a mental evaluation as a condition to maintain his Georgia law license due to his outstanding constitutional case with the court. Wood argues the court can’t proceed with his disciplinary hearing until the federal court adjudicates his constitutional claims.

Attorney @SidneyPowell1, who filed several lawsuits challenging the #ElectionResults, said she hopes her lawsuit in #Georgia will be heard by the #SupremeCourt. Powell says Judge Batten “had made up his mind before he hit the bench.” https://t.co/piKaZNSuBR — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 9, 2020

Wood has also filed a motion seeking to have the judge assigned to the case, the Honorable Timothy C. Batten, Jr., disqualified/recused because of bias due to the judge’s previous rulings against him on election lawsuits. In explaining his motion, Wood points out that the fifteen judges on the Northern District Court bench are randomly assigned after a lawsuit is filed in federal court, adding:

“… of the three prior 2020 election-related cases filed in Georgia, Judge Batten was the judge in two of them, which he dismissed for “lack of standing.” Judge Steven Grimberg tossed the other case out also for “lack of standing.” No decision was ever rendered on the merits of those cases. What are the odds that a computer would randomly select Judge Batten in three out of the four election cases?”

Wood’s Move to South Carolina to Rebuild the Republican Party

On Feb. 1, after buying property and spending some time there last year, Lin Wood changed his legal residence from Georgia to South Carolina. Wood loves his new home and the loyal Patriots that are now his neighbors, who he says have “opened up their arms and embraced him.” When several members of the South Carolina GOP approached him and asked if he would be willing to run for Chairman of the SC Republican Party, he took the idea seriously, noting that South Carolina Republicans are “tired of the Lindsay Grahams and the people in office for money and power.” Wood said he agreed to run for the SC GOP Chair position, despite the “false accusations and efforts to harm him” currently in play in GA.

According to Wood, he’s got a solid chance of taking the seat away from Drew McKissick, the current party Chair. Early signs suggest the battle between the two will be a familiar one to Wood, who recently indicated that his opponent had a hand in removing master thumb drives from Horry County’s data entry system as volunteers were working. Wood asserts that “counties run their counties. Interference by the state has no place in this county process.”

There is no doubt that Wood, who is the Chairman of the Board and CEO of #FIGHTBACK, is on a fervent mission to restore and defend the constitutional rights of all Americans. His main goal is to rebuild and reestablish integrity within South Carolina’s GOP, hoping it will then serve as a model for other states around the nation to return to a truly representative form of government—not one corrupted by officials on the state and federal level who gain power by selling their influence. “Drain the Columbia SWAMP” is an objective listed on Wood’s new campaign website, where he shares:

“I will have some influence within the party to see who is going to be running the show as representatives from SC. It’s going to be people that believe in honest elections, people that are willing to fight, and people that want to go to Washington or the State Capitol and they want to honestly represent the views and goals of THE PEOPLE of the Republican Party no the officials of the Republican Party.”