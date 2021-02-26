The majority of Americans believe that the election in 2020 was irregular if not fraudulent. Trump supporters believe that President Donald J. Trump was robbed, and many of them are now saying that they will never participate in elections again, “Why bother? The system is rigged.”

We must now create an environment in which the American people demand the necessary solutions to repair this broken election system. The people need to find out “what really happened.” What is the matter with discovering the truth? Eventually, the truth will rise to the top.

President Trump can help all of us by speaking clearly in his upcoming CPAC speech. Whatever the reasons for it, the November 2020 election has shaken the “confidence” of all Americans in our election system, and all of us need to better know what happened. Only when we do can we correctly reform this system and then start to recover our confidence.

If the President simply moves on past the November 3, 2020 election without specifically addressing the massive election irregularities and then directing his supporters to specific action items, the nation may likely never have another free and fair election.