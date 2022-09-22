The Roadmap of the Apparatus: Ignore the Signals at Your Own Risk

FBI whistleblower information detailed in a recent letter from the House Judiciary Committee is once again emblematic of the way this administration and its apparatus manipulate people and narratives to achieve certain objectives. The testimony from Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steve Friend from the Washington Field Office alleges the phony politicized use of local field offices to manipulate investigative jurisdictions related to Jan. 6. He reported that in order to promote a certain narrative, agents are being instructed to open investigations locally when really they should all be run out of the Washington Field Office. According to New York Post report by Miranda Devine, “Friend (37) [is] a respected veteran of the FBI and a SWAT team member.” He was suspended on Monday “after he complained to his supervisors” about the repeated violations.

Friend states, “This scheme allows you to continue to support on paper your assertion that ‘[t]he FBI is a field-based law enforcement organization,’ while actually running the investigation from Washington. Plainly stated, this hocus-pocus ‘allows the FBI to misrepresent the [domestic violent extremism] DVE threat’ as one that is widespread and “nationwide.” Additionally, Friend told officials, “child sexual abuse cases are no longer an FBI priority.” Equally egregious is the use of the duplicitous scheme that allows for the manipulation of crime statistics. It allows the FBI to misleadingly point to ‘significant’ increases in DVE threats nationwide, when that may not actually be an accurate representation of what is actually happening. One really should ask, why would they do that?

“The manipulative casefile practice creates false and misleading crime statistics. (How convenient!) Instead of hundreds of investigations stemming from a single, black swan incident at the Capitol, FBI and DOJ officials point to significant increases in domestic violent extremism and terrorism in the United States.”

The “Deep State’s” Crystal Ball

I gotta hand it to this administration. Everything they do and say marches in lockstep. Their messaging is meant to convince ordinary people to suspend their disbelief in the twisted rationales for what Biden and his cronies say and do. With the media and Big Tech in tow, they seek to control the truth to justify their plans and schemes. It feels as though Biden, or those who are behind him, are always calculating a trajectory. They have been plotting their way toward a culminating event that is not apparent to anyone but the insiders in possession of the deep state’s crystal ball.

Their projections belie the very plans they themselves employ. Maybe they think we don’t see it. At times they may try to distract us. But over the last two years, their behavior has now emerged as a reliable pattern that is difficult to ignore. One thing is sure; it has become brutally apparent that the target is now a wide swath of Americans who neither share their perspective nor their controlling and tyrannical ideology. The path to tyranny usually involves the following steps: seize power, crush your rivals, control the truth, reign through terror, create a new society, and rule forever. I’ll let you decide where on the path to tyranny the steps apply. Whatever they are doing, it is not without purpose.

Lay the Foundation: Promote the Lies as Truth

The administration has, from day one, brick by brick, constructed a sturdy foundation of executive orders, memos, reviews, and reports, all to justify their ideological cause. They have methodically redefined the vernacular. For example, the more palatable descriptor, “MAGA Republicans,” emerged in Biden’s speech and is now firmly ensconced in the nomenclature. The softer language is purposeful. It allows them to cleverly “hide” what they really think while they stick with the plan—wink, wink. Many expect a shoe to drop before the important midterm elections. We all know how they seized power before the 2020 election.

Going back to the whistleblower letter, the scheme as described translates to the blueprint used by the apparatus of the administrative state. It’s a proactive game of predetermined moves where the end justifies the means. The first step is a predetermined dragnet designed to “crush your rivals” (Trump and MAGA), facts and rules be damned. Next? Justify and prepare for the final blow with messaging, policies, and agency directives bathed with hypnotic gaslighting. Their messaging is always constructed to warp what your own lyin’ eyes see. Convince the minions that Trump and MAGA are the bad guys even though there is nearly zero evidence they are. Examples: Question elections?—Bad guy. Question schools?—Bad guy. Burning cities? Caused by MAGA. Finally, be sure to relentlessly build the useful roadmap. “Move slowly, carefully—and then strike like the fastest animal on the planet!”

Please refer to UncoverDC’s reporting in June of 2022 detailing the roadmap that was emerging at the time. In summary:

On his first day in office, Biden ordered a “100-day comprehensive review of U.S. Government efforts to address domestic terrorism, which has evolved into the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today.” The review resulted in the “first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, one released in March of 2021 and another in June 2021, followed by remarks from AG Garland. The Jan. 27, 2021, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin focuses almost exclusively for the first time on homegrown terrorists, not foreign threats. In June, another National Terrorism Advisor Bulletin focused again almost exclusively on Homegrown Violent Extremists (HVEs). The report and Garland’s June 15 remarks laid out the case for the “reinvigora[tion] of the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee. October 2021, Garland issues a memorandum in response to the ominous NSBA letter warning of “threats of violence and acts of intimidation” against educators across the nation. Snitch line allegedly shifts to individuals whose ideologies depart from the prevailing top-down narratives. Continued rollout by the DHS of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), whose mission is “to prevent acts of targeted violence and terrorism by working with the whole of society to establish and expand local prevention frameworks.” They coordinate with the CDC. Jan. 11, 2022, DOJ announces the creation of a new Domestic Terrorism Unit. May 2022, news of the alleged use by the FBI of counterterrorism threat tags, allegedly confirmed by a whistleblower that apparently started in November of 2021.

Now let’s take a brief look at the weaponization of our intelligence agencies and the FBI. At this point, the timeline is unimportant. The roadmap remains the same. The FBI launched many unconstitutional witch hunts using the levers of our intelligence agencies and the FISA courts to destroy its political enemies. The organization and its bedfellows have become nothing more than the American version of the KGB.

There was RussiaGate, which has turned out to be nothing more than a dirty and bogus scheme to take down President Trump and everyone connected with him, including innocent Americans. There have been FBI raids on political opponents like Bannon, Stone, and Marjory Taylor Greene—including the unprecedented raid of the private home of a former President. There was the targeting of General Flynn by stooges in the FBI—resulting in a painfully long trial and financial ruin for his family. They used the rarely prosecuted Logan Act as a pretense to obtain warrants to spy on Trump and goodness knows who else in his administration. There were two impeachments of Trump that served only to waste time and taxpayer money. Honestly, the coordinated schemes are too numerous to mention.

Then we have the election and the inextricably linked pandemic—the ultimate in the same pattern of behavior. Just as Friend describes, they manipulatively build the architecture with the personnel, messaging, and infrastructure they need to reach their preordained outcomes. Stolen elections, controlling edicts, and a repressed populace barely scrape the surface of the misery they orchestrated, damage that may never be fully repaired. Through it all, some agendas are hidden, and many are nakedly obvious. As the lies become bigger, it’s much easier to control the masses.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.“

And don’t forget the mirrored and coordinated messaging meted out by the obedient press with their megaphones shouting, “What they said!”

If you still think that all of this is a coincidence, I would direct your attention to some recent events and narratives I see floating around on the internet. One was seminal—Biden’s ominous speech on Sept. 1. The speech was essentially one long admission of what he and his cohorts believe, how they justify those beliefs, with foreshadowings of how they plan to manage it all going forward. Not only that, Biden’s speech may have agitated real-world behavior. Just this week, a young man in North Dakota was allegedly run over and killed by a man who thought the boy was an extreme “MAGA Republican.” You can’t argue that Trump was “inciting violence” with his speech on Jan. 6 and then turn around and deny Biden did the same.

It is also important to realize the kinds of things that have “emerged” since that speech. Both the administration and the media have resurfaced their confident reframing of the Trump rallies as fascistic and/or cult-like—rallies that are Patriotic and inspiring if you were to ask a Trump follower. During the rally in Ohio, the audience began to raise their index fingers toward the sky. Suddenly all kinds of conspiracy theories began to emerge. “This is the cult of Trump,” they cried. It is America First! They were gesturing to the QANON anthem. “No, it was a Nazi salute; the rally should terrify you!” No, it was evangelical.

Then a few days later, I happened to catch a discussion shown on Bannon’s War Room—starting at 19:46 timestamp—cold open between documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, Co-Director Lynn Novick, and a pundit on MSNBC—a known puppet of the administrative state. The pundit directs the conversation toward Saturday’s rally in Ohio. He asks Burns whether the rally might “align with” Burns’ just-completed documentary film, The U.S. and the Holocaust. Burns and Novick then begin to explain that they believe the film astonishingly parallels the rise in “authoritarianism, white supremacy, and hate speech,” referring to the Trump movement. Burns goes on to explain that he moved up the completion deadline because it “rhymes with the present” like nothing he has previously produced. Below is an excerpt of the conversation:

Novick: “As we’ve been developing the project and working on it —it’s coming to fruition now. The events happening around us just began to reverberate with the story we were telling louder and louder. We’re seeing some of the same trends toward authoritarianism and white supremacy and hate speech and bigotry and marginalization of people, and lack of faith in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power and free and fair elections. These are sort of the warning signs of creeping authoritarianism that we saw back in the 1930s in Germany, for sure. And there were dangers of that happening here as well. It was a very scary time, and we’re seeing it with echoes today, and it’s very concerning.”

Burns: “There’s just no getting around that. We were planning to bring this out in 2023. But we accelerated the production just because we felt these rhymes, as Mark Twain might say, with what was going on, every film of ours rhymes in the present, but nothing like this.”

Like Occam’s Razor, the fastest way to the truth of what we are seeing and experiencing may well be exactly what I am serving here. When the noise settles down, the signal sounds clear. Ronald Reagan warned in his Address to the Nation on National Defense and Security:

“We can’t afford to believe that we will never be threatened. There have been two world wars in my lifetime. We didn’t start them and, indeed, did everything we could to avoid being drawn into them. But we were ill-prepared for both. Had we been better prepared, peace might have been preserved.”

I am not alone in the belief that the most dangerous threats are now coming from within. It is not the people of this country we should fear, as this administration would have you believe. Please know that I have barely scraped the surface of their machinations. Your preparation must be to see the fire underneath the smoke. Ignore the signals at your own risk.