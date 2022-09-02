Biden’s Projection: A Grim Speech That Will Define His Presidency

Biden secured his place in history on Thursday evening with his distressing demonization of a massive segment of the American populace. Most speeches target political leaders. This time, it was the average American. With his ominous speech, he went from Sleepy Joe to the grim Moloch.

Biden’s speech was profoundly and purposefully psychological in nature. He held the speech in Independence Hall, of all places. He was flanked by Marines, and the backdrop was bathed in a ghoulish red. It was a speech crafted to objectify and dehumanize a vast swath of Americans. Objectification is a well-known device used by many tyrants throughout history. Hitler used it to describe the Jews. It was less burdensome emotionally to scuttle them away to the gas chamber that way. An object is much easier to hate than a living, breathing soul. Message received, Dear Leader.

Patriots: in the face of this evil, we will work and pray…and persevere. pic.twitter.com/ZfpmHB0scb — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 2, 2022

The speech was pure projection. Projection is also a well-known tool often used by the Left. Hillary Clinton is the Master of projection. Clinton often uses this psychological tactic to deflect her own sins and then attribute those sins to others as a means to exonerate herself. Biden left little to the imagination last night. His language was masterful in its use of Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels’ große Lüge, the big lie. He attributed to the MAGA populist movement the very traits and behaviors those on the left have been guilty of. It was also artfully manipulative. His speechwriter clearly understands how to gaslight an audience. Throughout, Biden spoke with a forked tongue.

He laid out his case for how fair, benevolent, and truthful he is. He speaks the unspeakable for our own good, “no matter how painful.” After all, someone has to do it.

“But I’m an American President — not the President of red America or blue America, but of all America. And I believe it is my duty — my duty to level with you, to tell the truth, no matter how difficult, no matter how painful.”

He then repeatedly distorts the actions and values of the conservative populist movement. These MAGA fools weren’t trying to make elections better, no. MAGA “tried everything to nullify the votes of 81 million people.” On January 6, MAGA conservatives were not Patriots but “insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy.” It is a little known fact, even today, that the only people killed that day were five people who attended the rally. Officer Sicknick was not beaten to death by a rally-goer. On January 6, “One had dreamed of becoming a police officer and was injured in a clash with rioters. One was an Air Force veteran and a fervent supporter of President Trump, who was shot by the police. Three others were Trump loyalists — including one who sold kangaroos dressed like the President — who suffered what the authorities called ‘medical emergencies.'” writes the New York Times.

Biden’s speech was rife with irony. As he stands there looking like the poster boy for authoritarianism itself, Biden asserts that MAGA Americans “promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.” It is as if he wants us to forget the Antifa and BLM riots. They set fire to cities across the nation and squatted for months in the streets of Portland, disrupting businesses and the lives of so many. Antifa is still operating there today.

Also on Aug. 28, rioters took over another part of Portland for a street car event. At the intersection of NE 72nd & Sandy, they used flamethrowers. Police did not make arrests because of historic low staffing numbers following 2020 #Antifa riots. https://t.co/ICiQC3OGVo pic.twitter.com/TThInQKd7a — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2022

It is as if he hopes people forget about the riots during Trump’s inauguration.

Were you at the Trump inauguration riot? How many riots did you democrats have in 2020? We lost count. pic.twitter.com/Tu8mfNd71z — FF4Liberty (@2024Ok) August 29, 2022

Footage from DC on the day of Trump's inauguration. This happened all around the country. For four years. Remember this when Joe Biden calls MAGA supporters terrorists tonight. pic.twitter.com/66CME7Lf4R — Maze (@mazemoore) September 1, 2022

It’s as if Biden and his comrades want us to forget the day “peaceful protesters” ripped down American flags, set fire to St. John’s Church near the White House, and then threatened President Trump. And yet, quoting one of the “good” conservatives, “respected Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig,” Biden says “the extreme MAGA Republicans” are a ‘clear and present danger’ to our democracy.”

Why did the protesters whom called “the peaceful protesters” by TV set fire to St John’s Church in DC and burned the American flag before President Trump went to?

pic.twitter.com/HMKF8WyOs9 — 🌸🍀眞葛原雪🍀🌸 (@pririn_) June 3, 2020

This administration has been nothing if not consistent with its messaging. Every agency is laced with propaganda demonizing conservatives. It has partnered with Big Tech and the media to peddle its agitprop. Anything that counters the narrative is memory-holed and squashed. It’s actually brilliant if it weren’t so disturbing. Thursday’s speech was no different.

In the days and weeks leading up to his speech, both Biden and his Press Secretary have been walking in lockstep with their messaging. Biden’s Twitter post on August 30 boasted of the pure intentions of those associated with his movement while characterizing “extreme Republicans” as full of anger, violence, hate, and division,” regardless of evidence to the contrary.

The extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice: to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, and division. We’ve chosen a different path: forward, the future, unity, hope, and optimism. We choose to build a better America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2022

In a June speech about gun violence, Biden mocked gun owners, telling them, “in order to take on the government, you’d need F-15s and maybe a nuclear weapon.” Surely he didn’t mean to intimidate with his Bolshevist statement. Here is how Lenin and his Bolsheviks solved the problem of their pesky version of MAGA populists:

“Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks spent the next few years struggling to maintain their rule against widespread popular opposition. They had overthrown the provisional democratic government and were inherently hostile to any form of popular participation in politics. In the name of the revolutionary cause, they employed ruthless methods to suppress real or perceived political enemies.“

And just three days ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Americans “it’s just the facts” that MAGA Republicans “are an extreme threat to our democracy.” On August 29, she also said that “the extreme MAGA agenda is a threat to the rule of law.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden thinks "MAGA Republicans" are "an extreme threat to our democracy." "That is just facts," she finished. pic.twitter.com/glu78GrGL4 — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 31, 2022

The contrast between Biden and Trump is stark in messaging, animus, and presentation. Any objective observer will tell you that Biden, with his predictions of a “long dark winter of death” and his abysmal policies, both foreign and domestic, has ostensibly taken a vibrant nation that was flourishing under Trump and precipitously hampered its breath. Look in almost any direction, and you will understand just how different the two are, in their essence alone. No serious person would ever successfully accuse Trump or his admirers of being unpatriotic. It is impossible to deny Trump’s love for this country. There is no doubt the animating spirit Trump projects threatens the Left. There’s a reason he is well-loved by so many, and it ain’t because he is a dictator.

Biden’s speech was no doubt dangerous. It was meant to incite. We should take the threats seriously. Biden’s speech may have been the Left’s war cry. Many Americans feel unheard, angry, and depleted. However, don’t let it confuse you. If you are scratching your head trying to remember the times MAGA burned down businesses, it’s no wonder. It never happened. UncoverDC’s Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, seems to have a firm handle on the truth, as usual. That’s the kind of “Hell-no” spirit Americans need to emulate.

Americans must exhibit “force readiness.” By that, I mean that MAGA conservatives have other tools besides violence in their toolboxes. They have already consistently demonstrated they do, despite their allegations to the contrary. The way Americans respond is still a choice. This is, for now, at least in perception, a story of two Americas. Pick one. I know which one I’ll choose.