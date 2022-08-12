Dark To Light: The Raid Continued

Today’s show focuses on the ongoing saga of the raid on Mar-A-Lago with some new information and a few clips.

Then, we move to some new reporting over at UncoverDC. The first is a column that details Twitter and its new push to change the outcome of elections; the second is a very important resource for you all about vaccination. Make sure to go to that column and download the presentation you can use to help your family and friends.

Don’t miss this Friday edition of the Dark to Light podcast!

