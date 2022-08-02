Chuck Grassley has been sending lots of letters to the DOJ. Any reporting about these letters has been limited to surface-level discussion about their contents; whistleblowers have come forward from within the FBI. They have shared information that top-level officials have politicized the decision-making process while deciding when to launch investigations into high-profile political targets. Of course, you haven’t seen any of this in “mainstream” media, outside of Catherine Herridge for CBS. The reason for this is simple; if anyone dared to pull back even one layer on this onion, they would realize that there is something much, much bigger at play here.

Lucky for you, I am a professional onion peeler and am all too happy to take on the task.

This story is about more than a few random whistleblowers stepping forward to allege political corruption at the DOJ while using the names of those accused. This story began more than two years ago, as Senators Grassley and Johnson took on the daunting task of actually investigating Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, how that looped into Ukrainian corruption, and how Biden was involved.

Remember, this began as the sham impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was ongoing. The impeachment was launched because people in the Washington establishment have so much to lose should their Ukraine slush fund end. They couldn’t risk the truth about Ukrainian involvement in Spygate and the 2016 election coming out. Dirty Democrats, NGOs, and Republicans alike wanted nothing more than to taint the Biden/Ukraine story as the ramblings of a President guilty of pay-to-play. They figured it would grant them the ability to cast out all information that could potentially be released in the amount of time people cared. If the Ukraine cow stops producing milk, the soulless and corrupt order ceases to be fed. If the numerous dirty dealings perpetrated in Ukraine by government officials, NGOs, and private citizens came to bear, they’d run out of jail cells to house them all in.

If the world found out, say, that the United States was using Ukraine to run secret dirty bio-weapons labs, or if they found out that George Soros had most of his major operations there, or that the children of politicians were laundering money through energy companies to do the bidding of China, or that Ukraine was an arm for part of the “Russiagate” scandal that destroyed two years of a Presidency and split the country in two, or, or, or… Well, you could see why that may pose a bit of an issue. However, Grassley and Johnson wanted to know what was happening with Hunter in Ukraine, so they launched an investigation to find out.

And boy, did they find the motherlode.

To keep this article somewhat surface-level and easy to digest, I will only say a few words about their investigation. You can read this report to see the sordid details for yourself. (Also, note that I personally interviewed Andrii Telezhenko for a piece about Blue Star Strategies published here) But, essentially, their months-long investigation uncovered the Biden family and Democrat corruption better than any other “official” investigation has, and when the democrats on the committee realized that two untouched and trusted Senators were running right to “friendly” media to get said information into the press before the election, they needed to take action.

And take action they did. The plan was really simple.

Use the media to fabricate stories about anyone with credible information as the targets of “Russian Disinformation” campaigns. Make sure to quote anonymous intelligence officials to have the stories seem more credible. Have the Speaker of the House reach out to the FBI, expressing her grave concern at the recent reports in the press (with a classified attachment) asking for a “defensive counterintelligence briefing” for all members of the House and Senate regarding “foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 election” Have minority members on the Grassley Committee request said briefing for their respective committees responsible for the Hunter Biden investigation. Have the FBI give the briefing. Use the briefing (and mischaracterize it) to write more fake stories in the press that the entire Hunter Biden story was a product of Russian disinformation.

Plan complete.

That is exactly what happened. Never mind that the Grassley/Johnson committee wasn’t using seedy dossiers from paid foreign FBI informants to gather its intelligence; instead, using documents from the Obama Administration and other government organizations, along with a powerful Democrat lobbying firm (one time a government subpoena was used for what was actually intended.) Pish posh. It was Russian Disinformation, damn it. And now, United States Senators were affected. The horror.

Here is a timeline, and again, this is very surface level, so I don’t lose all of you in minutiae that would make your heads spin.

July 13, 2020: Pelosi sends a letter to the FBI asking for the defensive briefing after Politico and The Washington Post published stories about Giuliani, Grassley, and Johnson being the targets of a Russian disinformation campaign involving Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Joe Biden. The letter contains a classified attachment, which was unavailable to Grassley and Johnson at the time, although the press reported on some of the content. The reports cite Andrii Derkach as the agent of Russia. Derkach was a member of the Ukrainian parliament and denies working for Russia. Giuliani relied on information from Derkach; however, the Committee did not.

July 16, 2020: Gary Peters and Ron Wyden, both ranking members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance, respectively, send a letter to Johnson and Grassley requesting a briefing from the FBI, citing the Washington Post article as some of their reasoning.

July 28, 2020: Johnson and Grassley write their own letter denouncing the Democrat efforts to taint their investigation as Russian disinformation. In it, they say, in part:

“We also find it interesting that your letter to us was soon followed by a letter from Senate Minority Leader Schumer and Speaker of the House Pelosi, asking the FBI for a briefing on the same matters. Although we were not provided a copy of that letter and its classified attachment, news reports regarding the alleged classified portion suggest that it continues to falsely accuse us of having received information from foreign nationals about former Vice President Joe Biden, including audio tapes. Not only is that an apparent classified leak, but that allegation is false, and you know it because we told you it was false right after those reports were published.”

August 6, 2020: FBI gives the committee a briefing as requested by the Democrat members. In it, no specific information is given on how the committee may be targets of Russian disinformation.

August 8, 2020: Johnson publishes a lengthy, passionate, and specific “open letter” describing in detail the reasons for the committee investigation, what his committee had found in the past in regards to actual foreign interference in our elections, and the story of Ukraine. It also contains an addendum that calls out and responds to the reason for the August 6 briefing, a targeted campaign by members of government and the media to taint the investigation’s results into Hunter and Joe Biden and their involvement with Burisma. I highly recommend you read this letter in its entirety.

September 23, 2020: The Grassley/Johnson Committee releases its first report entitled “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

October 14, 2020: The NY Post publishes the Hunter Biden laptop story. As a result, social media censors the story completely. Legacy media attacks it as “Russian disinformation” and sets the internet ablaze. Numerous media and other accounts are banned from social media for reporting on the story.

October 19, 2020: Fifty current and former “intelligence community” officials sign an open letter to the public stating their belief that the Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation. This letter is used as a tool by the government moving forward to censor the American public in their discourse on social media and craft a narrative about the dangers of “misinformation.”

November 18, 2020: The committee releases a supplemental report to the original, which contains more detail and information. (Read these. You are doing yourself a disservice not to.)

July 20, 2021: Johnson sends a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, asking him to investigate the August 6, 2020 briefing and the lead-up to it. In the letter, he reminds Horowitz of how the DOJ used briefings to spy on the Trump team.

March 28, 2022: Grassley gives a prepared floor speech, combatting in part the “Russian disinformation” campaign perpetrated on the investigation to cast doubt on the results. He also uses floor time to detail the investigation’s results.

That brings us right up to where the whistleblowers started talking to Grassley and Johnson in May of 2022. They have been actively investigating and confronting this for years. They were well aware that there was a wide-ranging and deeply embedded plan to taint any and all information uncovered about Hunter and Burisma, along with Joe Biden’s role in it all. And, to no one’s surprise, it encompassed senior members of the DOJ.

The first letters written by Grassley regarding the whistleblower information came on May 31, 2022. The whistleblower alleged partisan action by Timothy Thibault, a man serving as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Washington Field Office. Grassley writes in his letter that Thibault has partisan social media posts, something you aren’t supposed to do in a position such as his. But what else is Thibault responsible for? Well, he served in a “highly sensitive role that includes threshold decision-making over which Federal public corruption matters are opened for investigation.” Ya don’t say!! I wonder what he may have been responsible for doing or not doing when it came to the Biden crime family. I wonder if he could potentially have delivered a defensive briefing to the committee regarding the potential that Russia was targeting sitting Senators. Additionally, this guy traveled to the same seminar as Bruce and Nellie Ohr in February of 2016 while Nellie was funneling fake news into Fusion GPS. Interesting. Do you think any of the following information Grassley was seeking ever came?

Grassley also fired off another letter to DOJ IG Michael Horowitz demanding yet another investigation into this transgression. In his statement, he encouraged other whistleblowers to march right up and feel safe sharing information about the misdeeds of our DOJ. I suspect that he already had a few more in the pipeline ready to go, and that statement was to provide cover.

With all of this background, let’s fast-forward to this month. On July 25, Senator Grassley fired off yet another letter to Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland. In it, he references the letter from May and gets right to the heart of the matter. The second paragraph states the following:

“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation. The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”

Imagine my shock! I am not shocked, and now neither are you. You have the background no one else has bothered to cover. The letter goes on to name FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten. Whistleblowers allege that Auten opened an assessment that the FBI Headquarters used to “improperly discredit” negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation, which in turn caused investigative activity to cease. This next part is just too good, so I will let you read it yourselves. Go on, take a moment.

And just to put some icing on this pretty little cake, guess who allegedly made the decision to close an avenue of investigation into Hunter Biden? ASAC Thibault. The first named official from the May letter. Grassley goes on to demand a litany of information from Wray and Garland, most (if not all) of which will be ignored. We have one more step before I tie all of this into a nice little bow for you.

One day later, Senator Johnson fired off his own letter to Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, Michael Horowitz, and Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence. Page two of his letter is below for your entertainment.

What is happening right now is the result of a two-year quest to ferret out who was behind the plot to squelch any real expose of the criminal actions of Joe and Hunter Biden. Carefully crafted and patiently constructed, these letters are strategic. These are puzzle pieces that have been placed together over a period of years, as the country has caught up to the fact that “misinformation” is a term the left and establishment use to dismiss their corruption. Separately, it may be the tipping point at an FBI and DOJ where “woke” ideology and politically driven criminal prosecutions have gotten to such a point that they try the souls of honest men. We haven’t gotten “whistleblowers” like this before, especially in a climate of retaliation as we have right now. It may be the early beginning of the end of the nightmare of corruption at the DOJ. It may be the early beginning of the end of the stranglehold on the truth about the widespread corruption cash cow in Ukraine, as our world hangs on the brink of war.

It is the quest of two men determined to hold accountable anyone who tarnished them and who actually care about corruption.

If you took the time to read Senator Johnson’s open letter, you know what this corrupt machine did to him. You know the loop of the intelligence community now operating as our media. You know the tar and feather of his reputation. You know how the powers that be manipulated the public psyche before an election they knew he would lose anyway in order to keep their crimes a secret.

Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley know every last bit of the truth about the man in the oval office, his corrupt family, and the corrupt administration that served before President Trump. They know everything about the fake impeachment and why.

Ukraine is the political cesspool that will bring it all down. It’s why all the desperation. It’s why all the shoddy reporting. It’s why all the hastily put together nonsense that everyone can see right through. If you need a good refresher on how Ukraine even ties back to 2016, listen to this podcast where I sum it all up. Ukraine is everything. If they lose control of the Ukraine narrative, they are going to lose it all. Look no further than the absolutely crazy way they are handling Russia to see I am right. Russia has it all regarding Ukraine information, and they are currently using their time at UN meetings to dangle it out like a carrot on a stick.

I often chastise elected officials for sending letters. The FBI never responds. The DOJ never responds. There isn’t ever any accountability. The only thing that makes me think differently about this particular topic is that these men have never stopped. Not while in the minority, not while being destroyed in the public square, not through any obstacle put before them. They are out for revenge. They are out for justice. They are out for what is right.

I think they are going to get it.