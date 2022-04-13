Get ready because today is an information-heavy show, that chronicles what is actually happening in Ukraine from 2014 to the present day and how the global motivation for this war is much less about Ukraine and its sovereignty and much more about hiding the corruption that has been happening in what Beanz has termed, the Devil’s Playground. If you would like a more in-depth review of the topic in parts, please email Beanz at http://uncoverdc.com/contact and let her know! Not much by way of links today because they are voluminous, but make sure to click our socials and follow us everywhere!!

