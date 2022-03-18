A group of Republican Senators recently joined together to introduce a bill to provide assistance to Americans who have suffered adverse reactions to the COVID-19 “vaccines.” Called the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Amendment Act, the bill would amend the current Countermeasure Injury Compensation Act (CICP), which has failed to provide redress measures for patients who have suffered negative responses to the shots exploited to promote public health during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are sponsoring the bill which would create a commission to identify injuries directly caused by the COVID-19 experimental “vaccines.”

I don’t see how anybody could call our response to COVID-19 a success. The human toll, the economic devastation, the delayed learning of our children. We need to do oversight on this miserable failure and make sure it never happens again. pic.twitter.com/vnT7j6H8V5 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 17, 2022

Currently, federal law has two different compensation programs for individuals who suffer severe adverse reactions to vaccines. The first, introduced in 1986, is called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Making it impossible to sue vaccine manufacturers, VICP was established as a “no-fault alternative to the traditional tort system,” offering limited compensation to adults and children injured by certain vaccines.

The second is the CICP, which provides compensation for injuries experienced due to products delivered during explicit public health emergencies. As pointed out by Sen. Lee, CICP compensates individuals for injuries and deaths that result from “covered countermeasures”—like COVID-19 “vaccines”—under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). The legislation is intended to improve how COVID-19 countermeasure claims are adjudicated by the CICP.

Under the PREP Act Declaration for COVID-19, injuries resulting from the receipt of COVID-19 “vaccines” are covered under the CICP while the public health emergency continues, and the Declaration remains in force. Nonetheless, it is incredibly difficult to obtain awards under the CICP, especially related to COVID-19 countermeasures. As of March 1, 2022, of the 7,547 total claims ever filed under CICP since its inception in 2010, only 30 claims have received compensation.

Specifically related to COVID-19, Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) data indicates that 7,056 COVID-19 CICP claims have been filed. Of those claims, 4,097 allege injuries/deaths from COVID-19 vaccines and 2,959 allege injuries/deaths from other COVID-19 countermeasures. The claims make up roughly 95 percent of all CICP claims—and none have received any compensation.

The bill introduced by the Senators would make critical adjustments to the CICP to ensure those injured by emergency countermeasures deployed during the “historic COVID-19 pandemic” are served. Bill S.3810, which has been referred to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, would:

Reform the CICP to provide claimants the same framework for adjudication, award determination, and statute of limitations as exists under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Create a commission to identify the injuries directly caused as a result of receipt of a COVID-19 covered countermeasure.

Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to amend the covered countermeasure injury table for COVID-19 to include injuries determined by the commission.

Allow previously submitted claims that have not been compensated to be resubmitted and approved claims to be compensated the same as new claims.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sen. Johnson has been a leading advocate for healthcare freedom, early treatment, and justice for those injured or killed following receipt of COVID-19 “vaccines.” In January, he held a five-and-a-half-hour discussion in Washington D.C. with doctors and medical experts called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.” A video of the hearing posted by Sen. Johnson has been seen by nearly 2.3 million people. The eye-opening conference assisted in shining a light on what many experts and individual citizens view as a failed U.S. government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.