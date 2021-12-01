Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, admitted in a 40-page Nov. 17 Report there were “inconsistencies” in the Fulton County 2020 election, based on findings reported by VoterGA’s Joe Rossi and attorney Jack James. VoterGA’s Nov. 27 press release states the Governor “acknowledged massive errors and fraudulent reporting in the hand count audit of Fulton County mail-in ballots conducted on November 14 and 15 for the 2020 Presidential election.”

In a Nov. 17 cover letter, Kemp states that Rossi contacted his office on Sept. 3, 2021. Rossi presented an analysis of the 2020 Risk-Limiting Audit Report (RLA). Rossi and James, “without compensation,” reviewed “thousands of ballot images, audit tally sheets, and other data to check the work of the county.” They found 36 significant “inconsistencies,” according to the letter. After a thorough review, Kemp affirmed their work was “factual and could not be explained by [his] office.”

Kemp’s cover letter states his office does not “purport to dispute or contest the outcome of the 2020 election.” Kemp’s office checked Rossi’s and James’ work by meticulously replicating their investigation. A referral to the Election Board was made based on the verified research.

Furthermore, Kemp’s office confirmed “sloppy and inconsistent” data on the Secretary of State’s website, saying “it does not inspire confidence.” Kemp made the following recommendations to the Board, urging them to act swiftly. A copy of all correspondence was sent to SoS Raffenberger:

Rossi and James presented their findings initially on July 13. The related press release reveals the findings ultimately presented to Kemp and are now included in Kemp’s 40-page report. The duo not only found errors, but they also allegedly found falsified audit tally sheets.

Fulton County also failed to “include over 100,000 tally sheets, including more than 50,000 from mail-in ballots“ for the original hand count. Those tally sheets did not materialize until late February. Additionally, dropbox transfer forms were not provided for three pick-up days and “are still needed to provide chain-of-custody proof for about 5,000 ballots.” These and their other findings represent violations of Equal Protection and Due Process Constitutional Rights of Georgia voters.

The press release with their findings is pictured below:

The July 13 video detailing their findings is provided below:

Garland Favorito, the founder of VoterGA, was a Fulton County tabulation observer for the 2020 General Election. He and other petitioners won a court order on Apr. 13 that allowed him and the other petitioners to analyze ballot images from the Fulton County 2020 election. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ruled to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County from the 2020 presidential election.

A Sept. 20 hearing date was set, but Judge Amero later ordered the case to be dismissed based on a “lack of standing.” Favorito filed a Notice of Appeal on Nov. 10. All court documents related to the lawsuit can be found on his VoterGA website under the legal action tab.

In a press release on Nov. 9, Favorito announced, “74 Georgia counties have been unable to produce all the original ballot images from the November 2020 election.” The VoterGA team found that 56 counties admitted “most or all of the images created automatically by the Dominion voting system for results tabulation have been destroyed. VoterGA volunteers made the determinations by submitting Open Records Requests (ORR) for the images to each county.”

In the Nov. 9 clip below, Favorito states, “Fulton county is missing all of their in-person voting images and 17,690 absentee ballot images.”

All in-person ballot images are MISSING in Fulton County, GA Fulton is also missing 17,690 mail-in ballot images — which alone is more than the entire margin in Georgia pic.twitter.com/RFSi0lE7jo — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

Favorito comments on the ballot-image inspection case in the Nov. 27, 2021 video interview below:

Expert data analyst Seth Keshel contends in a July interview that Biden had 299,000 excess votes in Georgia. Keshel’s map below shows most of the fraud allegedly taking place in the greater Atlanta area, with Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Fulton counties among the worse in the state. He estimates, for example, that Fulton county had “35,000 suspicious votes for Biden and 30,000 votes heavy for Biden in DeKalb,” with significant gains over Obama’s numbers and 40 percent gains over the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton. Red counties indicate excessive fraud, yellow indicates moderate fraud, and green counties indicate unlikely fraud.

Favorito’s statement from the Nov. 27 press release states the following:

“The Kemp report corroborates what we explained at the Jul. 13 press conference: it is not possible that the Fulton hand count audit could confirm the original election results. Time is running out. We must have a multi-county audit to determine what went wrong and how to fix it for 2022.”