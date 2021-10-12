On Monday, as the southern border crisis in the United States escalates, Texas State Representative Steve Toth introduced a bill that would secure much-needed border security assets to monitor the Texas-Mexico border while also offering employment to individuals who have served in the military and received either an honorable discharge from duty or a dishonorable discharge for refusing the mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

"Border Patrol Agents severely overwhelmed right now… they are so busy with processing, there aren't a whole lot of agents out there on the front line. La Jolla PD told us, having a border wall would be a huge help. Not having one makes their job harder." — @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/Z97rByXfev — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 12, 2021

If passed, the bill (HB 163) would adopt rules to establish a border security officer license—similar to the application process for a peace officer—for border security officers of the Department of Public Safety. Defining eligibility for those who have served in the military, the bill states:



Sec. 1701.752. ELIGIBILITY. A border security officer

license may be issued only to an individual who: (1) served in the United States armed forces and

received either:

(A) an honorable discharge; or

(B) a dishonorable discharge because the individual refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19; and

(2) satisfies the eligibility requirements

established by commission rule.

Toth’s bill specifies that $1 billion is appropriated from the general revenue fund to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to provide salaries to border security officers employed by the Department during the two-year period beginning on the effective date of the Act. Understanding that time is of the essence, Section 4 of the bill states:

“This Act takes effect immediately if it receives a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house, as provided by Section 39, Article III, Texas Constitution. If this Act does not receive the vote necessary for immediate effect, this Act takes effect on the 91st day after the last day of the legislative session.”

Currently, Texas is overwhelmed by massive waves of migrants coming into the state, flooding the southern border. In an interview last week with OAN, Rep. Toth, who expressed disappointment at the lack of critical border coverage by mainstream media, revealed that as many as 110,000 illegal immigrants are currently making their way to the Texas border.

A K9 alert saved the lives of 3 migrants LOCKED in the toolbox of a smuggler’s truck at the Falfurrias #USBP Checkpoint. The driver was disguised as a construction worker attempting to blend in with early morning commuters. pic.twitter.com/au6JOC6TDu — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 7, 2021

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.c

Just three weeks ago, law enforcement officials cleared 15,000 migrants from a camp in Del Rio, Texas. Now, 1,500 miles to the south in Tapachula, Chiapas, activists are organizing a caravan of migrants from Haiti and Central America. Called the “Caravana Madre,” or Mother Caravan, it is estimated to depart for the U.S. border on October 23.

Declaring it is “ready to address” a possible surge later this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB)—who has neglected to share its data with Texas officials—said it plans for all possible scenarios based on comprehensive analysis. The agency told Border Report it wants to guarantee a safe and protected border while “managing a fair and orderly immigration system.”

Toth explained that Fusion Centers, set up by the Department of Homeland Security, exist in every state in the nation and are designed to bring together intelligence from local, state, federal, and international agencies to better understand and respond to criminal and terrorist activity. Texas has several fusion centers, the largest one located in Austin inside the Department of Public Safety Building. Speaking about the Federal Government’s involvement in the centers, a frustrated Toth remarked:



“They’ve got Intel. They know exactly where this caravan is going. Whether it’s going to pop up at the Rio Grande valley or whether it’s going to pop up at Del Rio. They will not cooperate and help us in any way, shape, or form. As a result, many people who show up at the Rio Grande river are going to drown because we’re not going to have the assets there. They are ministers and little kids… five-year-old six-year-old children who are not choosing to come here. They are going to pay the price for the Biden administration’s cruelty and evil.”

Live with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino this morning discussing the Biden admin’s decision to cancel the border wall contract. A federal source tells me steel for over 100 miles was purchased for wall in RGV & Laredo, but only about 14 miles were completed before Biden stopped it. pic.twitter.com/pseT3kUo6A — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

The majority of the illegal caravans are orchestrated by Mexican Cartels, who, along with NGOs (facilitated by the aid of social media apps like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp), coach the illegals on how to manipulate the U.S. Government border operation. Along with the illegal immigrants crossing the border, Toth said that Texas has confiscated close to 60 million lethal doses of fentanyl so far this year. Stepping up their game, he explained the cartels have implemented color-coded wrist bands for the migrants to wear, adding:

“Each color denotes a different cartel and they say “entregas,” which means delivery. And, each of these illegal migrants gets one of these wristbands which denotes whether or not they paid and how much they paid. And, they rip it off at the border. And there are hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands of them on either side of the border. This is all run and set up by the cartels.”

NEW: Our drone is now over a second location in RGV where massive piles of steel meant for the border wall have been sitting since Biden halted construction in January. I’m told there are over 20,000 panels between both spots worth roughly $120 million. Already paid for. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZfFAqsexru — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

Recently voted one of the states “10 Worst Legislators” by left-leaning magazine Texas Monthly, Toth hopes that HB 163 will allow the state to better prepare for the massive and unprecedented wave of illegal caravans approaching Texas due to Biden’s disastrous border policies. He recounted to OAN:

“We’ve got thousands of young men coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as many military veterans that are retiring this year [because of the forced vaccinations]. And the best thing we could possibly do right now would be to take them and offer them a job through the Texas DPS and put them down on the border.”