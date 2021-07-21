Click Arrow to Listen

Frank and Tracy Beanz of UncoverDC start the show talking about the new lawsuit filed by America’s Frontline Doctors seeking to halt the Emergency Use Authorization as well as any pending FDA Approval of the COVID 19 vaccines.

Then, we move to a fantastic interview with Texas Representative Steve Toth, who brought a bill seeking full forensic audits in the 2020 election throughout the state of Texas.

It’s an information-packed show today on the Dark to Light Podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Telegram thread on the lawsuit

AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org: Alabama Preliminary Injunction

Steve Toth’s proposed bill