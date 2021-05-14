Proclaiming our nation is in deep peril, one hundred and twenty-four retired military leaders—Admirals and Generals—joined together this week, pledging to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In an open letter, the leaders urged all citizens to get involved now at the local, state, and national level to elect political representatives who will work to Save America, our Constitutional Republic, and hold those currently in office accountable.

The letter is a follow-up to a declaration last September, where over 300 Senior Military Leaders expressed their support for President Donald J. Trump, arguing that the upcoming 2020 Election was the most crucial election since our country’s founding. The leaders, who collectively call themselves “Flag Officers 4 America,” warned that the Democratic party’s established opposition to border security, their proposed budget cuts, their planned cuts to military spending, their pledge to return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, and their antagonism towards the police, would “leave the United States more vulnerable to foreign enemies,” summarizing:

“With the Democrat Party welcoming Socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake.”

Like no other time in the history of our country, the leaders believe we are in a “fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic,” noting that the Biden Administration has “launched a full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations.” The letter continues:

“Population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and, most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism, and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups which are used to divide us into warring factions.”

Emphasizing the importance of election integrity, the leaders point out that without fair and honest elections that correctly reflect the “will of the people,” our Constitutional Republic as we know it will cease to exist. The leaders stressed that “using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a tyrannical intimidation tactic.” To maintain honest elections, the leaders reminded that the “Rule of Law” must be enforced, adding:

“The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020. Finally, H.R.1 & S.1, (if passed), would destroy election fairness and allow Democrats to forever remain in power, violating our Constitution and ending our Representative Republic.”

Six Key Issues Identified By Flag Officers 4 America

China – The biggest threat to America, establishing cooperative relations with the CCP will encourage them to forge ahead toward world domination—militarily, economically, politically, and technologically. We must impose more sanctions and restrictions to prevent their world objective and defend America’s interests.

– The biggest threat to America, establishing cooperative relations with the CCP will encourage them to forge ahead toward world domination—militarily, economically, politically, and technologically. We must impose more sanctions and restrictions to prevent their world objective and defend America’s interests. Border Crisis – Open borders increase human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorist entry, health dangers, and present a humanitarian crisis, all while jeopardizing national security. Illegal immigration leads to high economic costs, crime, lowering of wages, and, in some states, illegal voting. We must support border control personnel and resume building the wall.

– Open borders increase human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorist entry, health dangers, and present a humanitarian crisis, all while jeopardizing national security. Illegal immigration leads to high economic costs, crime, lowering of wages, and, in some states, illegal voting. We must support border control personnel and resume building the wall. Big Tech – Section 230 protection must be taken away from big tech. Critical to the security of our Republic, the free flow of information must be protected, as is written in the 1st Amendment. The censoring and distorting of speech and expression and the spreading of disinformation by government and the media, is an authoritative technique used in closed societies.

– Section 230 protection must be taken away from big tech. Critical to the security of our Republic, the free flow of information must be protected, as is written in the 1st Amendment. The censoring and distorting of speech and expression and the spreading of disinformation by government and the media, is an authoritative technique used in closed societies. Iran Nuclear Deal – The – The Iran Nuclear Deal is flawed. Rejoining it would result in Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, which would upset Mideast peace initiatives and aid a terrorist nation whose objectives include “death to America” and “death to Israel.” We must continue with the “Abraham Accords” and resist the new China/Iran deal.

Keystone Pipeline – Stopping the Keystone Pipeline eliminates our recent achievement of energy independence, causing us to be energy dependent on nations not friendly to us while eliminating valuable U.S. jobs. We must open the Keystone Pipeline and regain our energy independence for national security and economic reasons.

– Stopping the Keystone Pipeline eliminates our recent achievement of energy independence, causing us to be energy dependent on nations not friendly to us while eliminating valuable U.S. jobs. We must open the Keystone Pipeline and regain our energy independence for national security and economic reasons. U.S. Military – Using the U.S. military as political pawns with thousands of troops deployed around the U.S. Capitol Building, patrolling fences guarding against a non-existent threat, along with forcing Politically Correct policies like the divisive critical race theory into the military at the expense of the War Fighting Mission, seriously degrades readiness to fight and win our Nation’s wars, creating a major national security issue. We must support our Military and Vets; focus on warfighting, eliminate the corrosive infusion of Political Correctness into our military, which damages morale and war fighting cohesion.

The letter, immediately discredited by the Democratic Party, notes that the mental and physical health of the Commander in Chief cannot be overlooked. He must demonstrate the capacity to instantly make accurate national security decisions involving “life and limb” anywhere, day or night. The current Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures convey a dangerous national security signal to nuclear-armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always maintain an indisputable chain of command.