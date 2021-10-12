At a minimum, obtaining a Nobel Prize in the sciences is the recognition that you once had a very good idea. Of course, a bit of good luck or serendipity also helps. Today, there is a remarkable connection between Nobel Prize-winning discoveries and their use in the claimed COVID-19 pandemic. Alternatively, one can call it misuse since when medical science becomes light in science, it is nothing more than wizardry.

After reviewing all of the Nobel Prizes awarded in the sciences since 1901, I identified seven that found application during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prizes included those for immunity, vaccination, PCR method, Avermectin, monoclonal antibodies, prions, and Graphene.

How have the original concepts and discoveries fared in the past 18 months? The CDC changed the long-standing definitions of immunity and vaccine. Until recently, the definition of a vaccine was widely known by the time of high school biology: inject a substance, create antibodies. With the creation of a Messenger RNA (mRNA) injection for COVID-19, the definition has changed to inject a substance, produce a different substance (spike protein), and stimulate antibody production. As I will discuss later, that intermediary step is where problems may arise.

The PCR method of Kary Mullis (chemistry prize) was for the purpose of laboratory production by making a lot of something from a little. The method does not accurately diagnose illness.

There are many PCR tests available; none FDA approved. All are authorized for emergency use only. Standardization within or between those tests is either whimsical or non-existent.

Avermectin, when chemically modified, is Ivermectin, used in the treatment of River Blindness and Elephantiasis (massive leg or arm swelling). Using Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 has become problematic. Physicians have been reported to their state medical boards, and pharmacists have refused filling prescriptions for its off-label use, though the latter until recently was accepted medical practice.

Historically, monoclonal antibodies have found use in incurable diseases such as cancers, arthritis, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, and Inflammatory Bowel disease. Today, under emergency use, REGEN-COV is on the market for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Side effects include allergic reactions and worsening symptoms. The manufacturer’s disclaimer reads in part:

“These are not all the possible side effects of REGEN-COV. Not a lot of people have been given REGEN-COV. Serious and unexpected side effects may happen. REGEN-COV is still being studied, so it is possible that all of the risks are not known at this time. It is possible that REGEN-COV could interfere with your body’s own ability to fight off a future infection of SARS-CoV-2.“

REGEN-COV averages about $2500. Its use is primarily due to the lack of preventatively fortifying our immune system or using available, inexpensive treatments early in the course of COVID-19. The use of monoclonal antibodies for a viral infection due to a wait and see rather than a proactive approach to illness is at minimum malpractice. Perhaps it is also open to civil judgment.

Stanley B. Prusiner discovered prions (abnormal misfolded proteins), the gene responsible, that the gene is in healthy people, and that misfolded proteins could be transferred to normal proteins in the body, thus causing disease. Misfolded proteins are found in Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, essentially the human form of Mad Cow Disease. Misfolded proteins have also been attributed to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s disease.

The COVID-19 injection uses mRNA to produce a protein called “spike protein” that stimulates your immune system to make antibodies if you encounter the virus attributed to COVID-19. This type of injection was never used on such a wide scale basis on a healthy population.

Concerns have been raised that the spike protein produced by the COVID-19 injection could misfold, increasing the risk for developing prion diseases. The interval between creating prions and developing disease is between 5 and 40 years. The introduction of the COVID-19 injection was in December 2020. We have between 4 and 39 years to determine if the prion phenomena will be attributable to the injection.

Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov won a physics Nobel Prize for their construction of Graphene, described as carbon arranged in a hexagonal lattice and only one atom thick. They produced something that existed only in theory. Graphene was to find applications in materials technology and electronics.

There are claims that Graphene is a component of the COVID-19 injections. There are reports that Graphene, when stacked and twisted, takes on magnetic properties previously unimagined. There are concerns regarding the interaction of 5G and human health. Was an interaction between 5G and Graphene already imagined?

Dr. Robert Malone may one day win a Nobel Prize for his pioneering work in RNA transfection and methods for mRNA stabilization. Without that foundation, there would not be a messenger RNA “vaccine.”

Though Dr. Malone’s discoveries are commendable, the concoctions created by others are reprehensible, to say the least. By mid-September, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System reported nearly 16,000 deaths, along with hundreds of thousands of adverse events, following the administration of the COVID-19 injection. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are confirming serious medical issues shortly after receiving the injection.

Despite these examples of scientific misuse, there is more than a ray of hope in the bits of knowledge gained. The most important one, I believe, is the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin for use in what is called COVID-19.

As I alluded to in a previous article, the use of HCQ or Ivermectin should open our eyes as to how to treat common respiratory viral illnesses, namely what we consider Influenza and some Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), the signs and symptoms of which approximate those described for COVID-19, or are they?

What eluded us when we claimed that people died from the Flu? Implicit in every discovery is the fact that something now known was either unknown or inexplicable before the discovery occurred. How many people actually developed blood clots from the inflammation they experienced while infected with the Flu or Flu-Like Illness? We have known of the association between inflammation and heart disease for decades. We have known of the association between cytokines (immune system substances) and the development of blood clots for decades. Based on that, better treatment to stave off death from the Flu could have occurred years ago.

By using HCQ with zinc or alternatively Ivermectin alone, have we finally made the association between contagion, infection, inflammation, treatment, and prevention of death? From the perspective of big business, the answer is a resounding no, the issue being the inexpensive nature of those medications. Where there is money to be made, the effort runs toward suppression or illegalization of the affordable while promoting the expensive.

The choice should only be who will win the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for making the association between inflammation, clotting, and illness/death from Flu and some Flu-like respiratory diseases. All it took was to move the known information around on the board and apply it in a new way. That, and getting mischief-makers in government hell-bent on a different agenda out of the way.