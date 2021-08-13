Click Arrow to Listen

Today, we talk about the amazing step forward in early treatment by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has decided to make the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron available to Floridians suffering from COVID-19 as an early prophylaxis for patients in nursing homes and households exposed to the virus.

We then go on to flip the script a bit when it comes to the standards the right is held to vs the left, and we finish with a great discussion about Mike Lindell’s Symposium.

A great way to end the week on the Dark to Light podcast!

