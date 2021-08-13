Click Arrow to Listen

Today, we talk about the amazing step forward in early treatment by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has decided to make the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron available to Floridians suffering from COVID-19 as an early prophylaxis for patients in nursing homes and households exposed to the virus.

We then go on to flip the script a bit when it comes to the standards the right is held to vs the left, and we finish with a great discussion about Mike Lindell’s Symposium.

A great way to end the week on the Dark to Light podcast!

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."