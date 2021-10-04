We pop all over today on a somewhat shortened show because Tracy Beanz had an interview with David Webb!

First, we talk about a UDC article recently retweeted by Dr. Robert Malone having to do with Ivermectin and the NIH decision to recommend neither for or against its use in treating COVID. Then, we get into some more pop culture, including how they try to pretend everyone loves Joe Biden and rappers taking aim at the nonsense.

Don’t miss it!

