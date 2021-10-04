We pop all over today on a somewhat shortened show because Tracy Beanz had an interview with David Webb!

First, we talk about a UDC article recently retweeted by Dr. Robert Malone having to do with Ivermectin and the NIH decision to recommend neither for or against its use in treating COVID. Then, we get into some more pop culture, including how they try to pretend everyone loves Joe Biden and rappers taking aim at the nonsense.

Don’t miss it!
Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."