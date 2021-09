We are joined by Nurse Sarah Absher to discuss what is happening across the country to hospitalized COVID patients. We go over some interventions you can take at home to avoid going to the hospital altogether, how medicine has devolved and what we can do to change it, and we end the show with terrifying rhetoric from CNN.

