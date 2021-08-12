A preprint study on the effectiveness of the two mRNA experimental “vaccines” for COVID-19 during the presence of the Alpha and Delta variants suggests that the gene-therapy drugs from both Moderna and Pfizer could be significantly less effective against the Delta variant. Not yet peer-reviewed, the study, which was published on medrxiv, found that in July, when the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, the Pfizer vaccine was 42 percent effective against SARS-CoV-2 and the Moderna vaccine was 76 percent effective.

The Mayo Clinic Study

The research, conducted by The Mayo Clinic from January to July, used data from its healthcare systems in multiple states, including Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Florida. The study found that overall, the Moderna (mRNA-1273) jab was 86 percent effective during that timeframe, while the Pfizer (BNT162b2) vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection. For patients in the hospital, Moderna was 92 percent effective, and Pfizer was 85 percent effective.

With the sharp drop in July of the effectiveness of the jabs, Axios reported the new data “has grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials.” The news outlet quotes one unnamed Biden official as saying, “If that is not a wakeup call, I don’t know what is.”

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reacted to the study, telling CNBC the partnership “expect[s] to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that [Delta] variant in approximately 100 days after a decision to do so, subject to regulatory approval.” Emphasizing the effectiveness of its experimental vaccine, the duo indicated it is also developing a booster dose, stating:

“Pfizer and BioNTech have put into place a robust booster research program to ensure that our vaccine continues to offer the highest degree of protection possible. Initial data of a third dose of the current vaccine demonstrates that a booster dose given at least 6 months after the second dose elicits high neutralization titers against the wild type, Beta, and Delta variants.”

Venky Soundararajan, a lead author of the study, and his team are working on a follow-up study to attempt to distinguish between the “durability of the two vaccines and their effectiveness against Delta.” Soundarajan said it is unclear whether the results signal “a reduction in effectiveness over time, a reduced effectiveness against Delta, or a combination of both.” Soundarajan added:

“Based on the data that we have so far, it is a combination of both factors. The Moderna vaccine is likely—very likely—more effective than the Pfizer vaccine in areas where Delta is the dominant strain, and the Pfizer vaccine appears to have a lower durability of effectiveness.”

Thus far, there has been no data to confirm that either COVID-19 “vaccine”—both issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)—offers less protection against severe disease and death related to the Delta variant. The study also points out there appears to be very little difference in complications arising from breakthrough infections depending on which vaccine someone received.

Furthermore, Cornell virologist John Moore and other experts cautioned against rushing to conclusions with this data. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccines” use different ingredients at different strengths, with differing intervals between shots. Moore noted that “There are a few differences between what are known to be similar vaccines. None of these variables is an obvious smoking gun, although the dosing amount seems the most likely to be a factor.” He added:

“This [preprint] is the kind of surprising finding that needs confirmation before we should accept its validity.”

The New England Journal of Medicine Study

On August 12, 2021, a more extensive, large sample, peer-reviewed study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, titled “Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant,” revealed considerably more favorable results surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and protection from the Delta variant. The study determined the vaccines from Pfizer (NT162b2), and AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) are extremely effective against the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The detailed report concluded:

“Overall, we found high levels of vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease with the delta variant after the receipt of two doses. These estimates were only modestly lower than the estimate of vaccine effectiveness against the Alpha variant.”

In May, when discussing the topic of booster shots for COVID-19, Axios reported that Cornell’s John Moore and other experts urged readers to consider “the drug companies’ predictions in context with their broader business goals.” In a remark about potential booster shots—but an example of a sentiment echoed by experts throughout the pandemic with the ever-changing narrative and flip-flopping COVID-19 guidance—Moore remarked:

“It’s not proven that we need boosters yet. Whereas it’s appropriate to plan for boosters, you’ve got to look at whether there’s a corporate agenda behind this.”