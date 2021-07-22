Is NextEra Energy, the world’s largest utility company, on the verge of mandating the experimental COVID-19 “vaccine” for its employees? Currently, the company strongly encourages its approximately 15,000 employees in 28 states to be vaccinated with the drug—approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EAU)—by offering them financial and vacation incentives.

Beginning August 16th, each NextEra Energy business unit is expected to have 100 percent of its team members back in the office, and the “pandemic-specific” time code will no longer be an option after August 1. The move means employees who have chosen not to get the experimental shot will soon face significant challenges regarding extremely personal decisions about their health. Since June 15th, employees already physically back at the company have been asked to voluntarily submit their vaccine information to the human resources department, while unvaccinated employees have been required to undergo ongoing, twice-weekly testing for SARS-CoV-2. Further shining a spotlight on those individuals choosing not to receive the clinical trial drug, employee directives further state:



Face coverings required for those who are not fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, you’re required to wear a mask consistently and correctly when you cannot safely maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, when you are in any common area (hallways, cafeteria lines, bathrooms, etc.) and when you are entering and exiting the building.



In a June 11 employee communications email titled “Vaccine and return-to-office update,” NextEra Energy CEO James L. Robo thanked everyone who made the return-to-office successful so far. He noted he is “happy to see that more employees every day are getting vaccinated,” adding that around 58% of the team has self-reported that they have gotten at least one shot. Robo, who calls Bill Gates and the CEOs of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson friends, also thanked the operators and field personnel who have “never worked from home for even one day,” stating:

“We all have made a lot of sacrifices over the last year or more, but we have also done what our shareholders—our owners [BlackRock and Vanguard]—expect us to do. We have stayed focused on our customers. We have continued to reimagine the business. And we have operated as safely as we ever have.”

Under federal law, employers + universities cannot legally mandate COVID vaccines because they are unlicensed Emergency Use Authorization, which means they are experimental. HERE ARE 3 RESOURCES you can use to inform your school or employer. #TheDefenderhttps://t.co/ty3mxHUWBQ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 20, 2021

In a May town hall meeting for employees, Robo mentioned the possibility of mandating the vaccine, saying he would base his decision on the percentage of employees who voluntarily report their vaccine information into the company’s HR database. He echoed that sentiment again in his June 11th update, declaring that NextEra Energy (which began in 1925 as Florida Power & Light Co.) had made it easier to self-report along with “increasing the paycheck cash incentive from $100 to $1,000 and increasing the additional sick leave from four hours to 16 hours.” Employees who received the initial incentive were told they would receive the difference.



Besides in-house employees, Robo announced that NextEra Energy’s new visitor policy mandates guests—including sub-contractors for the company—to be fully vaccinated or prove they have recently tested negative for COVID-19. Guests must register at least an hour before arrival at NextEra Energy, and if they have not been fully vaccinated within two weeks (question 3), the policy indicates:

If the answer to question 3 is NO, the host is advised via email that their visitor must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test that is dated within three days of their visit for visitor access to be granted to any NextEra Energy premise.

Moreover, while urging its employees to get injected with the spike-protein-inducing drugs with escalating health risks under the pretense of protecting them and others against COVID-19, NextEra Energy has made no effort to address the concerns of its employees regarding the use of the controversial carcinogen ethylene oxide used in the COVID-19 antigen tests.

For unvaccinated U.S. employees, NextEra Energy demands they participate in twice-weekly, continuous testing that must be self-reported for each test taken and all outcomes (i.e., invalid, negative, or positive). The company has secured a supply of BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-testing antigen kits to be administered at home twice per calendar week “until such time that the employee is fully vaccinated, or the protocol is suspended.” Remarkably, even those employees still working from home as of June 15th are required to perform twice-weekly testing. While not FDA approved, BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test kits are approved with an EAU.

Instructions for non-bargaining employees on the requirement for testing further explain that updated guidance issued by the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) permits employers to test employees for COVID-19 before allowing them to access the workplace because infected employees “will pose a direct threat to the health of others.” The company explains that “the well-being of our team members is our highest priority, and to ensure a safe and secure workplace for all employees we encourage everyone who is offered the testing to take it,” adding:

“If you decline to be tested, you should meet your leader or human resources given that not testing could put you or your colleagues at additional risk. A refusal to test can be considered a refusal to work. As a result, an employee may be restricted from the work location and may be disciplined up to and including termination.”

NextEra Energy, which professes to have its employees’ best interest at heart, has been accused of acting for its own benefit at the expense of the environment. The company is currently blocking a major new clean power transmission project. And even though Robo has yet to reach a final decision about making the shot mandatory, it certainly appears the clean energy giant is accelerating the rampant COVID-19 propaganda agenda instead of listening to its employees.

The company’s website advertises a work environment centered around the health and well-being of its workers, stressing the value of employee engagement. On the concept of building a balanced team, NextEra Energy affirms:

“We provide an inclusive work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment on the “basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetics, disability, or protected veteran status.”

UncoverDC has spoken with several of the myriad of brilliant individuals employed by NextEra Energy, who—despite the overwhelming censorship surrounding COVID-19 “vaccines”—have done extensive research on their own. These employees have talked to their trusted medical professionals and have chosen not to receive an experimental vaccine against a disease that has a mortality rate of less than 1 percent. Who is looking out for them?



NextEra Energy (which sees huge opportunities in Biden’s infrastructure plans) is essentially abandoning them. By making the personal choice not to get the jab, their employment is being threatened if they don’t self-administer a potentially dangerous test twice a week and wear a mask that labels them as unvaccinated and by design shares their personal health choices with their peers.