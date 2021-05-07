The American Greatness Fund announced this week the creation of the Election Integrity Alliance. Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for former President Trump, will serve as Chairwoman of the Board. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former Trump campaign adviser Peter Navarro will serve as Co-Chairs.

The Election Integrity Alliance will be a centralized hub, offering tools to institute meaningful change for the American people. It will concentrate on fighting election fraud and “will build solutions and provide resources to the public on challenges to free and fair elections.” The group will rely on the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law as its cornerstone. It will support the electoral college, the inclusive power of state legislatures to govern election law, and the God-given right of the people to self-govern.

Jenna Ellis and other Trump campaign lawyers, including Sidney Powell, filed several lawsuits challenging the integrity of the election, particularly in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, where concerns over election integrity persist to this day. Maricopa County, AZ, is currently in the midst of a complete forensic audit of its election. The group holds election integrity as a sacred symbol of freedom and maintains it should be a non-partisan, wholly American value, stating its mission is “to support Congress, the state legislatures, and the voters together, and continue building a more perfect union.” The group elaborates on the importance of integrity in our elections:



Free and fair elections are the foundation of a civil government that has power only by consent of the governed. In our system, We The People select and prefer individuals from among ourselves to govern us at all levels, and no individual or party has the right by conquest, heritage, corruption, or fraud to assume power. Only through election integrity can our American government operate according to its limited and legitimate role in civil society. America is built on the recognition that our individual rights are God-given and pre-political. The only legitimate purpose of civil government is to preserve and protect those rights which are essential to liberty and justice for all.

Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX is urging states with Republican legislatures to prioritize the issue of election integrity, providing his remarks in an interview with Breitbart News. https://t.co/1VHKD3AyBb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 9, 2021

Texas’s Ken Paxton has been an outspoken fighter of voter fraud, reflecting in March on the increase in the months leading up to and following the 2020 general election despite his state’s success in preserving voting safeguards on signature verification of mail-in ballots. Paxton said he was frustrated in the election processes in other Republican-led states.

As previously reported by UncoverDC, former Trump campaign advisor Peter Navarro released his third volume of The Navarro Report called, Yes, President Trump Won: The Case, Evidence & Statistical Receipts. This “capstone” volume documents the “most up-to-date statistical ‘receipts’ with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state.” It follows Volume l: The Immaculate Deception and Volume ll: The Art of the Steal, both of which allegedly provide material evidence of a stolen presidential election in 2020.

Other board members include Bernard Kerik, a retired New York police commissioner; Sebastian Gorka, who served as deputy assistant for strategy to Trump; Michael Donnelly, a lawyer, and constitutional law professor; and Mirna Tarraf, a former Trump legal team special assistant.

Still in development, the Election Integrity Alliance website features a visual scorecard that will evaluate the integrity of elections in the key states rife with controversy in the 2020 election. The website is powered by Nucleus, the same web tool used by President Trump’s new social media platform, Save America, which provides him a one-way medium to communicate with his readers.