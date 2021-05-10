The momentum for election integrity in Windham, NH, continues to gain strength, with the forensic audit mandated by SB43 set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, May 11. Meanwhile, the Board of Selectmen continues to ignore the town’s overwhelming objection of the three auditors chosen. At the same time, the NH Voter Integrity Group’s canvassing efforts have collected thousands of signatures of residents who want to bring in outside expert Jovan Pulitzer as the auditor for the people.

Following a unanimous vote in the NH legislature, SB43 came about on Mar. 11 to better understand what happened with votes in Windham between election night on Nov. 3 and a Nov. 12 recount in a state race between 8 candidates (four Democrats and four Republicans) running for four seats. All four Republicans won, but the fourth-place Republican, Julius Soti, won by just 24 votes. The total votes cast were 10,006, resulting in a .005 percent edge. Due to the razor-thin margin, his challenger, Democrat Kristi St. Laurent, asked for a recount. After the recount, the four Republican candidates each gained approximately 300 votes, and St. Laurent lost 99 votes, and the 24 vote difference of .005 percent grew to a 420 vote difference—a 9.6 percent discrepancy.

As previously reported by UncoverDC, Windham resident and election integrity advocate Ken Eyring and Secretary of State (SoS) Bill Gardner had several discussions as SB43 was crafted. In a Mar. 6 announcement, Eyring was pleased with what he, Gardner, and others had negotiated, sharing details of their agreement, which included:

Below is a summary of what we agreed to regarding the SB43 audit of the Windham, NH November 3, 2020 General Election. The audit will be completed within 45 days after SB43 is signed into law.

1. All four of the Windham, NH AccuVote voting machines and ballots will be forensically analyzed by a team of forensic analysts. One forensic analyst will be chosen from each of the two groups below to perform a full forensic analysis.

a. Harry Hursti, Ron Rivest, or Andrew Appel (Picked by the Secretary)

b. Col. Phil Waldron, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (The SOS will allow me to choose)

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer will be asked to be a member of the forensic team.

For reasons that are not clear, the above agreement did not make it into the final draft of SB43 as Eyring expected. Besides the selection of auditors not occurring as mentioned in the deal between Eyring and SoS Gardner, a closer look at SB43, along with a May 7 op-ed in GraniteGrok by resident Sarah Riggs Ibanez, raises questions about what exactly will take place tomorrow when the audit begins. Ibanez points out that excluded entirely from the bill is the auditing of ballots—forensic or otherwise. There is no stipulation for the forensic auditing of the machines, their internal control structures, or the ballots themselves. Ibanez elaborates further on SB43, adding:

Notice that it’s all about counting. There is no provision for a forensic examination of the memory cards and machines which falls within Harri Hursti’s area of expertise.

There is no provision for the forensic examination of ballots that would enable Jovan Pulitzer to execute his work to the full extent of his expertise.

Conceivably, that is why they refused to choose Pulitzer irrespective of the intense pressure put upon the Board by Windham residents.

Ross Mcleod exclusively and explicitly disregarded the relevance of the ballots when he mocked Windham residents for their fervent support of Pulitzer. (Mcleod…you know…the lawyer.)

It has been argued that the ballots are the key to the entire investigation and that any breach of the chain of custody would invalidate the outcome of a regular audit wherein the ballots are merely fed back into the machines. (Which, again, is what the law merely provides.)

On Apr. 26, the Board of Selectmen voted to choose Mark Lindeman and Andrew Appel (Appel would not be physically present during the audit). As previously reported by UncoverDC, Mark Lindeman is the Co-Director of Verified Voting, a non-profit with a history of working with left-leaning organizations. Verified Voting board chair Barbara Simons sits on the board of the Democracy Alliance, an influential Soros-funded donor collective. Adding to the concerns, in an Apr. 13, 2021 letter sent to Karen Fann, President of the Arizona State Senate, Mark Lindeman discouraged the current forensic audit underway in Maricopa County.

Once his objectivity came into question, the citizens of Windham overwhelmingly opposed the selection of Lindeman. Selectman Bruce Breton, the sole board member to vote for Jovan Pulitzer, declared a motion should be made to reconsider the selection of Lindeman and proposed the board review their choice at the May 3 board meeting. Because he did not vote for Lindeman, he could not put the motion forward at the meeting, and, despite a record crowd of over 500 Windham residents, the other selectmen ignored the voices of their constituents.

Having caught the attention of President Trump, the American patriots of Windham are undeterred. Their determination for transparency is fueled by the knowledge that all three auditors selected to perform the forensic audit—Mark Lindeman, Harri Hursti, and Philip Stark—have expressed past objections to audits of the 2020 election, as well as publicly declaring in a joint statement there was no credible evidence of computer fraud in the 2020 election.

Right now, there is a massive canvassing campaign underway, driven by the NH Integrity Voting Group, to obtain as many signatures as possible to bring in Jovan Pulitizer. Three local residents, Ken Eyring, Lisa Mazur, and Tom Murray, were on with Marcus Dee over the weekend discussing the support they’re receiving while out canvassing, noting that over 70 percent of Windham residents are listening and signing the petition to bring in Pulitzer. Murray expressed frustration over the lack of due diligence in the selection of the auditors. Eyring commented on the mission, which is a bipartisan mission for the freedom of our country, adding:

“So, my position has always been, “I am not taking a position.” I don’t know what the answer is, but I know that there are a lot of other people out there that really want to understand what happened in Windham. Did somebody have a human error… did somebody feed ballots through the machine twice … I don’t think that can happen because once a ballot goes in its in the bin, and it’s not accessible anymore, but was there some kind of procedural error, did the optical scanner have a mechanical failure, did somebody program them…? These are the types of machines you can go on the internet and see that within 10 minutes, somebody could shove a memory card in there, and it could literally change the outcome of the vote.”

Lisa Mazur, a true patriot, is a former Canadian who has lived in the U.S. for 26 years on a green card. Lisa received her U.S. citizenship in the last months of the Trump administration. She saw what happened in Canada and thought, “this can’t happen here,” but realizes the current situation at hand, stating that once you “take that mainstream media filter off, you see things in a different light,” referencing a recent visit to NH by Vice President Kamala Harris. The group spoke about board member Jennifer Simmons who has remained silent throughout the entire audit process. She was absent for the initial vote and refused to speak up to support the motion to reconsider Lindeman.

Windham residents are looking for a permanent change that will adhere to the will of the people. Eyring noted that a couple of weeks ago, he had a deep level of respect for the people who came together to find the cause of the election discrepancies, including the board of selectmen. However, it has since turned into a political matter, where he, Mazur, Murray, and the rest of the concerned Windham residents are expected to “sit down and shut up.” Eyring explained:

“We are not going to allow them to hijack this process without a fight. We want to know what happened to our machines. We demand to know. And when they pick these people, who by self-admittance are not qualified to do the job that the law has mandated… our selectmen have chosen, against our town’s wishes, a person to be a forensic analyst who is a political scientist. Three of the selectmen have a conflict of interest, they oversaw the supervision of the elections. They should never have voted [for the auditors]. They have voted to choose the person who is going to investigate the election that they oversaw, which produced the largest unexplained discrepancy in the history of our state’s elections. It’s unacceptable.”