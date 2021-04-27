The audit continues in Maricopa county and Maricopa Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin conducted a review hearing on Tuesday at 11 a.m. pursuant to a continuation ordered by Judge Coury on Friday. Judge Martin decided to allow the audit to continue pending further arguments tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., MST.

Tomorrow the judge may decide whether to hear ex parte testimony that proves the firms hired to perform the audit have the physical, cyber, and personnel procedures in place to protect the rights of the voters of Maricopa County. Judge Martin gave no indication as to whether he thinks further delays are necessary to hear the case. Neither party wants the case delayed inordinately. However, Judge Martin mentioned that it may be necessary to send the case to the Court of Appeals, depending on his ruling tomorrow. The judge said there could be a “special action and temporary restraining order (TRO) at the same time.”

The Arizona Democratic Party and a Maricopa County Board Supervisor filed a complaint arguing the audit violates state law, as reported by UncoverDC. On Friday, Superior Court Judge Christopher allowed the audit to continue with a hearing set for Monday. However, the hearing was delayed until Tuesday because Judge Coury recused himself on Sunday “after he discovered one of Cyber Ninjas’ attorneys had served as an extern with Coury within the past five years,” according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

In today’s hearing, neither side changed its stance. The plaintiffs in the case argued that Cyber Ninjas, the lead party in the audit, has not provided adequate proof of its ability to conduct a secure and confidential audit of the ballots. The Defendants argued that they have a right to protect their procedures and policies from review by the plaintiffs because, their client, the state legislature, has not been waived from privilege in the case. Importantly, Attorney Alexander Kolodin, who spoke on behalf of the legislature told the judge that “this is the audit of the legislature,” not an audit to litigate the results of the 2020 election. “Nothing went wrong is an acceptable response” as a result of our audit, he continued.

Arizona AG, Mark Brnovich rejected Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs’ call for an investigation into the “potential violations of Arizona’s election laws in connection with the Senate’s ‘audit’ of the Maricopa County election materials.” According to The Star Tribune, Brnovich wrote in a letter to Hobbs, “Any such complaints, however, must be based on credible facts and not conjecture of politics.” He added that the separation of powers “demands deference” to the audit ordered by the Republican-led state Senate. Hobbs letter can be found, in full, below:

According to activist and former candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives Liz Harris, Judge Martin was appointed by former Governor Napolitano who is a Democrat. She also stated that Judge Martin is “said to have a past relationship with Perkins Coie” who was one of the signers of a letter claiming that the auditors hired were essentially biased and, as a result, would likely “violate both federal and Arizona law” with their prospective forensic audit.

As reported by UncoverDC, Liz Harris has been heavily involved in a grassroots election integrity effort with her team of canvassers who went door to door to verify voters. Harris found material issues with the voter records and her evidence is part of the reason the audit has moved forward. She provided a preview update of the hearing on Tuesday. Her Coffee with the Canvassers update video is below:

Arizona State GOP Chairwoman speaks with audit director, Ken Bennett about the non-partisan audit below.

Despite legal threats from the Democrats, "America's Audit" continues. Arizona Republican Chairwoman @kelliwardaz talks with Audit Director Ken Bennett regarding the audit progress and non-partisan approach. What's got the Democrats so panicked? One word: TRANSPARENCY#AZAudit pic.twitter.com/SxEbPkamtl — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 27, 2021

The audit can be viewed live by choosing the desired feed on the page link below:

https://recorder.maricopa.gov/multimedia/btcgallery.aspx