Sen. Johnson Demands DoD, FDA, & CDC Address COVID Label Fraud Allegations

Senator Ron Johnson has given the top brass of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) until September 1, 2022, to provide detailed information on potential fraud surrounding the labeling of the Pfizer COVID-19 jabs being forced upon our nation’s military service members. In a letter late last week, Sen. Johnson wrote DoD Secretary Austin, FDA Commissioner Califf, and CDC Director Walensky demanding answers on potential labeling fraud surrounding Pfizer’s COMIRNATY jab.

As reported on August 17 by UncoverDC, under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, nine concerned service members recently sent a memorandum to all Members of Congress to report illegal activity by the DoD. They assert that for a year now, the DoD has unlawfully administered Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) COVID-19 “vaccines” to military service members under the guise that they were instead being given the FDA-approved Pfizer shot, called COMIRNATY.

One of the nine signatories, Lt. Chad Coppin, disclosed on June 10, 2022, that his base in Juneau, Alaska received a shipment of COMIRNATY-labeled vials with the vaccine lot number FW1331. The vials with the COMIRNATY labels “suddenly appeared” in limited quantities at military installations following commotion around the fact that EUA jabs were being used in place of FDA-approved jabs. Significantly, EUA products come with the inherent right to refuse—an option undoubtedly not being offered to military service members.

Senator Johnson’s August 18th letter to Austin, Califf, and Walensky focuses specifically on the origin particulars of the shipment of 60 COMIRNATY-labeled vials packaged in six boxes of ten vials delivered to Lt. Coppin’s base in Juneau. Speaking of the vials that arrived on June 10, Coppin noted that “[p]rior to this date, only emergency use authorization shots [had] been available.”

Aware that only EUA jabs were available—remember Pfizer announced last September that it had no plans to produce COMIRNATY “over the next several months” while the EUA product was available—Lt. Coppin attempted to determine the manufacturing and shipping location of the shipment of “vaccines.” In his letter, Sen. Johnson noted that Lt. Coppin explained that medical staff at his base reported that the vials were shipped from Ft. Detrick in Maryland. After contacting Ft. Detrick to inquire about the manufacturing location of the vials, Lt. Coppin was told they came from a “Pfizer plant” in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Next, Lt. Coppin called Pfizer to inquire about the manufacturing location of the shipment of vials received in Juneau with the specific lot number of FW1331. Johnson notes in his letter that a Pfizer customer service representative apparently told Lt. Coppin (in a recorded conversation) that the lot was manufactured in France on January 28, 2022, and expired on December 31, 2022. Aware that FDA-approved products must be made in an authorized facility, a concerned Lt. Coppin shared with Johnson’s office:

“The significance of the France manufacturing location is that it is not an authorized manufacturing location as per the FDA’s COMIRNATY [Biologics License Application (BLA)] Supplement Approval letter dated December 16, 2021.”

The BLA letter referenced by Lt. Coppin approved a “30 microgram dose formulation (Tris/Sucrose) of COMIRNATY” to be manufactured at the “Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium NV, Purrs, Belgium facility.” In his letter to Walensky, Austin, and Califf, Johnson points out that any COMIRNATY “vaccine” lots not produced in an FDA-approved manufacturing location—and then distributed to U.S. citizens—raises significant legal and health-related concerns. In a sworn declaration included in the whistleblower letter to Congress, Lt. Coppin expanded on this important issue, writing:



“The significance of this to service members is that we are being told that our military medical clinics at select locations across the country have the FDA-approved Comirnaty. Pfizer has stated on this recorded phone call that Lot number FW 1331 was manufactured in France, which makes this not an FDA-approved version for distribution in the United States of America according to the approved manufacturing locations declared in its BLA license.

This invalidates the claim presented by Commanding Officers at Department of Defense and United States Coast Guard installations that the Comirnaty labeled vaccine being offered is actually FDA approved. Commanding Officers are using this shipment of Comirnaty from Ft. Detrick to try and convince and coerce the remaining unvaccinated service members into compliance with their order to receive a fully FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine.”

While the lack of clarity around the manufacturing facility of “vaccine” lot FW1331 is exceptionally troubling, so are the questions raised by DoD whistleblower Lt. Mark Bashaw, who discovered that the lot number on the COMIRNATY-labeled vials delivered to Juneau (FW1331) matched a lot number on the CDC’s database for tracking EUA “vaccine” lots. Indeed, the CDC states its database—called COVID-19 Vaccine Lot Number and Expiration Date Report”—”contain[s] all lots for COVID-19 vaccines made available under [EUA] for distribution in the United States.” A concerned Lt. Bashaw shared with Sen. Johnson’s office that he downloaded the CDC database and discovered it included vaccine lot FW1331. Knowing this, Johnson wrote:

“DoD, FDA, and CDC must provide a thorough explanation for why a vaccine lot with the “COMIRNATY” label would be listed on a database that it meant to display vaccine lots associated with the EUA.”

Specifically, a determined Johnson wants to know if “vaccine” lot FW1331 was manufactured at the Pfizer facility in Belgium as it should’ve been. If it wasn’t, he wants to know why. He also wants to know why “vaccine” lot FW1331, which is labeled as COMIRNATY, is listed on the CDC database for EUA “vaccine” lots. If the lot was created under the EUA, why does it have a COMIRNATY label?

Acknowledging that label fraud is a serious issue, the whistleblowers referenced 42 USC § 262(b), which emphatically states, “[n]o person shall falsely label or mark any package or container of any biological product or alter any label or mark on the package or container of the biological product so as to falsify the label or mark.” Demanding answers, Johnson’s letter asks the government agency leaders to “identify the vaccine lot numbers, in addition to FW1331, that are labeled “COMIRNATY” and have been distributed to U.S. military bases and are also listed on CDC’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Lot Number and Expiration Date Report.”

With the threatening and volatile climate surrounding the experimental COVID-19 jabs being thrust upon U.S. service members, Sen. Johnson’s letter warns that he will not tolerate any retaliatory action taken against Lt. Coppin, Lt. Bashaw, and the other seven DoD whistleblowers brave enough to alert Congress to this serious matter. As Sen. Johnson’s September 2 deadline for answers fast approaches, he cautioned Walensky, Cardiff, and Austin:

“Any retaliatory actions taken against these individuals will not be tolerated and will be investigated immediately. DoD, FDA, and CDC owe our service members complete transparency regarding the COVID-19 vaccine that the Biden administration has forced upon them.”