Breaking: Does DOJ Have Two Unrelated Cases Open Against Trump?

Breaking: The government has responded to the motion to unseal the affidavit in the Trump warrant case. There’s another case “completely unrelated” to this one, and they’d like to keep that sealed… There were two separate “sealed” cases on the docket for this judge, both on 8/5. The Times Union of Albany filed on BOTH of these a motion to unseal. This is the DOJ responding that one of them has already been released (sans affidavit) and the OTHER one this motion was filed on should stay sealed because it is “completely unrelated.”

Also, the judge allowed the motion to unseal to apply to that case as well—they’d usually issue a correction and not allow a response if the SUBJECT themselves was different.

I can’t wait to see the press go nuts with this….. We are being attacked by our own government without even the appearance of neutrality any longer.