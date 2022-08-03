Another very busy show today as we get right into it with Primary results from several states, a review of the recently leaked FBI “Domestic Terrorism” threat manual, a review of Beanz’ latest column and what is happening with Durham, some talk about the Alex Jones case, and we wrap up with a clip of Thomas Massie destroying the vaccine.

