United we stand. Divided we fall. 

Consider the following statement: “There is no bravery picking one of two sides in a narrative that’s been constructed for you.”

It’s sad, but true. We, The People, are easily duped. Even when the choices before us look black and white and the correct choice is obvious, those seeking to divide the nation happily work behind the scenes instituting a bigger agenda while the public dukes it out over the latest manufactured injustice or unfair overreaching policy.

This doesn’t happen by accident. Those at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and their ilk are the real-world equivalent of Specter in the James Bond movies. They’re everywhere, and their tentacles go far and deep. And, just as described in the opening sentence above, those affiliated with the WEF are masters at creating distractions that get people arguing amongst themselves while the self-described “elite” go about orchestrating their agenda.

Among the most well-known players accompanying the WEF are the World Health Organization, The Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes for Health, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but many alphabet agencies and other affiliates are involved.

What are some of the dichotomies they perpetuate? Masks vs. no masks. Lockdowns vs. no lockdowns. Get vaccinated vs. don’t get vaccinated. In each case, the answers are clear. Mask wearing provides no statistical difference for viral transfer; lockdowns did more harm than they did good; more people have died after receiving an mRNA gene therapy injection than from all vaccine-caused deaths COMBINED in the past 30 years. In addition, people who receive the “vaccine” are MORE likely to get a SARS-CoV-2 infection than those who don’t.

And yet, to this day, the Propaganda Media continues to say that the truth just quoted is “misinformation,” and people whose paychecks depend on living a lie are either perpetuating the real lies or keeping their mouths shut so they can feed their families and pay their mortgages.

This past week, the powers-that-be gave us another phrase to bicker about. They know that those wearing Blue jerseys and Red jerseys will argue it and that talking heads in the Propaganda Media will perpetuate the argument in the news cycle for weeks and maybe months, all while distracting us from the bigger, more important issues.

The phrase they’re throwing our way now? “The Liberal World Order.” Recently on CNN, Biden’s Director of the National Economic Council (and a former senior economic advisor to Barack Obama), Brian Deese, was asked about the rising price of gasoline, and he said:

“This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.”

CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’" BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

Gasoline prices are a talking point distraction unto themselves, but now The Liberal World Order is yet another distraction to keep people from talking about what’s really going on— the installation of the New World Order.

Yes, I said it, so now let’s explore it.

For decades, American Presidents have been warming us up to embrace “The New World Order.” The globalist “Republican” George H. W. Bush spoke of it often. Mr. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” Bill Clinton talked about it, too. Barack Obama talked about the mechanics of how The New World Order would come about to the point that Rolling Stone issued an apology to those they previously called “conspiracy theorists.”

The kink is that the so-called New World Order is not new at all. It’s an Old World system of top-down authoritarianism.

By the way, if you’re wondering who will head up the “NEW” version of the New World Order (which is really an Old World Order), the answer is an unelected body of “the Elite,” dictating what the peasants must do “for their safety.” They’re the rich. They’re the powerful. They see themselves as the experts. Therefore, they believe they know more than you about how you should live your lives.

If you remember your history, the actual New World is what they called America in the late 1700s. Hopefully, you’ll recall that our nation’s founders turned tradition on its head, and instead of the top-down authoritarianism coming from an elite body of rulers or a monarchy, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, et al. devised a system in which the PEOPLE were the rulers. They recognized that inherent inalienable rights were given by God to every human being, so they created a system in which The People could govern themselves by electing representatives who created the laws under which they would live (see Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution).

Yes, the birth of America with its representative government was the TRUE New World Order. But today, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, regularly gathers the world’s “elite” as they work toward enacting what Schwab now calls “The Great Reset” —the latest synonym for what George H.W. Bush et al. called The New World Order.

But they’re not quite ready yet. And so, they want those wearing the Blue and the Red jerseys to argue about something to keep us distracted, so they’ve tossed us “the Liberal World Order.” The Blue jerseys will say a Liberal World Order is good. The Red jerseys will say it’s bad. And while those in the jerseys bicker, efforts by “the elite” to enact Schwab’s Great Reset will march on, unimpeded.

Perhaps you’ve heard about the ant analogy. Put red ants and black ants in a jar and they will live peacefully together. But if you shake the jar, the red ants think the black ants caused the ruckus while the black ants think the red ants did it—and they start fighting each other.

This is exactly what’s going on. Think of the Blue jerseys and the Red jerseys as the red and black ants with Klaus Schwab, et al. shaking the jar. Then, while those proudly wearing their jerseys fight between themselves, the mechanisms of the Great Reset get put in place to re-establish the Old World Order.

What’s the outcome? Waiting until it’s too late, like the proverbial frog in the kettle, before long, we’ll all need a vaccine passport to get on a bus, a train, or a plane (like in China). A global Digital Currency will be enacted where the government can monitor every transaction (like it’s being enacted in China), and your “free speech” will be restricted to whatever the “elite” say is acceptable (like in China).

Does an alternative exist? The first part of the answer is that whatever was “normal” throughout the world two years ago will not return. Ever. So don’t expect it to. But if you want to keep any semblance of life as you used to know it, building an alternative economy is a must. Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, Inc., is ahead of the curve on this, and naturally, he gets castigated in the Propaganda Media. So if you choose to help construct an alternative economy, know that it’s possible, and start looking into it. Arguing with someone wearing an opposite-colored jersey will not be productive in this arena.

The second part of the answer is to recognize what’s going on. We have Blue jerseys and Red jerseys, but the American flag has three colors. We need some White “truce” flags raised up so we can talk about what’s REALLY going on—that “The Powers That Be” are shaking our jar hard to tear us down and destroy the beauty of what Madison, Franklin, et al. created.

We are America. We are ONE nation, under God. We do not have to play the game Klaus Schwab and his self-appointed “elites” have set out for us.

We are so far down the path of destruction that it won’t be easy to turn things around. Additionally, anyone choosing to turn things around can expect persecution. But bravery will exist in constructing something of OUR choosing.

United we stand. Divided we fall.

Daniel Bobinski is an international best-selling author and a U.S. veteran. He hosts the Brighteon.TV show, Keep the Republic and is also the editor at True Idaho News.