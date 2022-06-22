UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz flies solo today and talks about J6, the COVID vaccine approval for kids, some culture and depravity, the two-party paradigm, and clips from the hearing in Texas yesterday about the Uvalde school shooting. It was an absolute tragedy and you can’t help but wonder what in the heck happened.

Please check the show notes and don’t forget to support our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!