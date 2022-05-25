Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation on May 20 permanently blocking state health officials from mandating the COVID-19 “vaccine” for school children. House Bill 2086 prohibits the Arizona Department of Health Services from starting a process to include the COVID-19 jab on the state’s list of immunizations required for school children in grades K-12.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Joanne Osborne (R-Goodyear), the House Health and Human Services Committee chair. She has stated she believes the decision of whether to get a COVID-19 “vaccine” should be up to parents. She noted children are not likely to contract the virus or, if they do, suffer serious consequences, pointing out, “This is not a childhood disease.”



Those opposed to Osborne’s bill included the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians, the Arizona Public Health Association, the Arizona Education Association, and the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On Mar. 23, Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former state health director, addressed the state Senate Health and Human Services Committee about the prospect of adding the COVID-19 “vaccine” to the required immunization list. He commented the last time the health department added to its list of school-required vaccines was in 2008, when it added vaccines against chickenpox (varicella) and meningitis. Speaking of the process, Humble said:

“It’s not a snap of the fingers kind of thing. There’s this big process that you go through. I’m not here arguing that the COVID-19 vaccine should be added to the list. I’m here arguing that there’s a tried-and-true process that has worked for a long time and that we should trust the process.”

Sen. Christine Marsh (D-Phoenix) called the legislation “foolhardy.” She said its passage could result in parents of immunocompromised children deciding not to send their children to school for fear of exposing them to COVID-19. Her comments come despite numerous experts declaring the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” are dangerous for children.

Indeed, the push to vaccinate young children comes even though they face an extremely low risk from COVID-19. This realization is combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine reported “flimsy” evidence to back up giving the experimental shots to children. Dr. Marty Makary noted a zero mortality rate among children without a preexisting condition, addressing the minuscule risk.

Besides HB2086, Gov. Ducey signed HB2616 in March, which bars schools from mandating masks for students under 18 years of age unless their parent or guardian grants permission. The bill applies not only to COVID-19 but to any other airborne virus.

Then in April, Gov. Ducey signed legislation that forbids any local government from requiring employees or anyone—all residents of Arizona—from being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. He also signed HB2453 prohibiting government offices from imposing mask mandates, making an exception for long-standing practices not related to COVID-19.

Likewise, on Apr. 25, Ducey signed a bill declaring religious services are essential even in an emergency. As many individuals passed away isolated and alone in hospitals during the pandemic, HB2507 allows clergy to make hospital visits if any visitation is permitted or if a person is near death.

Every Democrat in the Arizona Legislature opposed the mask and vaccination bills. The measures on religious services drew general bipartisan backing, while the hospital visit bill attracted a handful of Democratic supporters. Each of the bills signed by Gov. Ducey will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, which makes their effective date likely in late August or early September.

