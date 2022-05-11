Today’s show has a bit of a Beanz rant, a bit of corrupt media, a bit of an argument between Mike and Beanz, and some good news to end it all.

By the way, what is going on with media and “2,000 Mules” and have you gotten to read the amazing reporting coming out of UncoverDC?

All of this and a lot more fun including some incessant mocking of Biden on the Dark to Light Podcast!

