Since November 3, 2020, UncoverDC has been bringing you factual, evidence-based reporting on Election Integrity so that you have the information you need to inform others and get involved. It isn’t stopping now.

Investigative journalist Wendi Strauch Mahoney has been working around the clock to keep you informed of evidence that True The Vote is presenting to the public regarding their work into election fraud in the United States; work that was just featured in a blockbuster documentary produced by Dinesh D’Souza called “2,000 Mules.”

We wanted to collate all of our exclusive reporting in one place, so we are presenting it to you in a single location. Please bookmark this page, and subscribe to our newsletter to get emails when we publish new information, as this story is far from over. The articles are presented in order from most recent to late last year, when UncoverDC first became aware of the True The Vote initiative. Please read them all, as there are exclusives and information you won’t get anywhere else, and you do not want to miss.

May 9, 2022

The 2000 Mules documentary uses True the Vote/OPSEC geolocation data to prove ballot trafficking in the 2020 election.



May 3, 2022

True the Vote has video footage of a large ballot envelope handoff at a Fulton County Metro Library ballot dropbox location.

May 3, 2022

True the Vote has found unusual absentee ballot surges and evidence of ballot trafficking in Gwinnett County, GA.

May 2, 2022

True the Vote and OPSEC have provided ample data to pursue a serious investigation of RICO ballot trafficking crimes in five states.

April 22, 2022

Georgia’s State Election Board has issued four subpoenas in response to True the Vote’s (TTV) ballot trafficking investigation in the state.

April 8, 2022

True The Vote discussed with Charlie Kirk previously undisclosed details of its ballot trafficking investigations that showed felony crimes.

March 27, 2022

Cellphone Geolocation Data shows 7 percent of mail-in ballots trafficked in Wisconsin in the 2020 General Election.

January 5, 2022

Secretary of State Raffensberger opens an official investigation into ballot harvesting for 2020 and runoff elections in Georgia.

September 3, 2021

True The Vote may soon release video evidence of ballot harvesting in six states from the November 2020 election

Postscript

