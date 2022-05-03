True the Vote (TTV) has video footage from “a December 26, 2020 surveillance video captured by Fulton County controlled equipment used at the Metropolitan Library absentee ballot dropbox location, clearly shows a handoff of what appears to be a very large stack of ballot envelopes.” A second surveillance video from the same location shows an individual “handing off a dropbox key to one of the Ballot Collectors” with some documents. Neither video has been released to the public at this point in time.

TTV went forward with an October 27, 2021, public records request “in an effort to better understand what could have happened to explain these actions.” TTV requested “All documentation, including all written communications, proofs of delivery, tracking documentation, or similar, related to absentee ballots, absentee ballot envelopes, and any other election-related materials delivered to the Metropolitan Library polling location in Atlanta, Georgia, between December 26, 2020 – December 29, 2020.” On November 4, 2021 Fulton County notified us by email that “No responsive records exist.”

According to TTV, there were allegedly an “estimate[d] 250 ballot envelopes involved” in the exchange. UncoverDC spoke with TTV founder Catherine Engelbrecht on April 29, 2022. Engelbrecht says that she and her partner in the investigation, Gregg Phillips of OPSEC, “began to look at the Senatorial runoff election in late November/early December.” Engelbrecht is hopeful that “the Secretary of State may have found a very logical explanation for this. We offered the video evidence in our November 30, 2021 complaint letter to Raffensperger.”

Per the complaint letter, TTV observed on the video an “exchange occurred between two individuals who were collecting ballots (“Ballot Collector”) from the library dropbox and an unknown individual who came out from inside the library. While Ballot Collector #1 emptied the contents of the dropbox, Ballot Collector #2 knocked on the door of the library and waited for the individual inside the library to come to the door. When the individual opened the door, Ballot Collector #2 handed the individual the stack of ballot envelopes, along with a piece of paper. Ballot Collector #1 completed the task of removing ballots from the dropbox, emptying the box’s contents into a transfer bag, then both Ballot Collectors waited for the individual inside the library, who returned with a piece of paper and handed it to Ballot Collector #1.”

In the second unusual exchange from the same location, surveillance video “revealed another departure from typical observed process. In this instance, a person from inside the library came outside and handed the dropbox key to one of the Ballot Collectors, along with an additional document exchange. The time stamp on this video indicates this occurred on January 5, 2021, but the metadata in the video suggests it was actually recorded on an earlier date.“

SOS Raffensperger claimed in January 2021 in a 60 minutes interview that election that the state of Georgia had “safe, secure, honest elections.”

On Jan. 5, 2022, SOS Raffensperger announced that “credible evidence was given to us that people were harvesting ballots,” referring to the TTV/OPSEC 14-month ongoing investigation. Raffensperger state:

“Many states actually allow ballot harvesting. We outlawed it because we think that the only person that should touch the ballot is the voter and the election worker, and there shouldn’t be any people and intermediaries in between.”

True the Vote believes its evidence shows that many individuals—called mules—were paid to cast multiple ballots (ballot trafficking) to dropboxes in multiple jurisdictions in multiple states. TTV/OPSEC is still conducting ongoing investigations in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. TTV also has evidence of the involvement of multiple NGOs that aided in carrying out the operation.

In the Georgia Secretary of State Republican debate on Monday, the subject of “ballot harvesting” came up. Raffensperger mentioned the subpoenas issued on April 21, 2022, requesting the identities of witnesses and stated that his office would find out who was involved in the ballot trafficking, “who they were paid by, and will follow the money trail.” True the Vote and OPSEC have offered repeatedly to provide all geospatial data and surveillance videos collected during their investigation. Some of the data and video footage from the TTV/OPSEC investigation is featured in the new Dinesh D’Souza movie called “2000 Mules,” which was released in limited locations on Monday. Virtual versions of the film will be widely available starting May 7, 2022.

Dennis Prager and I discuss how my position moved on the issue of election fraud once I saw the new evidence uncovered by True the Vote #2000Mules https://t.co/yg6C0ITy1f — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 28, 2022

TTV has already delivered its data to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in May of 2021 and to the FBI in March of that year. The GBI stated in a September 30, 2021 letter that was leaked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “the data, while curious, does not rise to the level of probable cause that a crime has been committed.” TTV estimates that seven percent of the mail-in ballots may have been trafficked in the 2020 General Election.