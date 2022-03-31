In a week of long-overdue mainstream media focus on the reality of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the potential damage it presents to the United States as a whole, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) presented to the Senate on Monday a $100,000 direct payment from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden in 2004. At the time, his father, Joe Biden, was the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman. In a series of speeches this week focused on the “Biden Family’s financial deals,” the senators stuck to two critical themes. First, refuting and dismantling the liberal media and Democrat talking points that their two-year investigation into Biden Family corruption “advanced and spread Russian disinformation.” Second, producing new records to show additional connections between the Biden Family and the communist Chinese regime.

If u weren’t paying attention for the past few yrs to the Grassley Johnson investigation into Hunter Biden & James Biden doing business w the communist Chinese govt ITS TIME TO GET A GRIP — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 30, 2022

With Hunter Biden’s laptop finally legitimized last week by the New York Times and this week by the likes of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ The Washington Post and the embattled ratings-deprived CNN, Sen. Grassley pointed out the seven previous times he came to the Senate floor to refute the false charges against him—repeatedly pushed by the mainstream news media—that his investigation was spreading Russian disinformation. Speaking of the smear campaign levied by the legacy media and his Democratic cohorts against anyone who dared speak up about the laptop and the corruption it contains, an undeterred Grassley declared:

“The liberal media and my Democratic colleagues ought to be ashamed of themselves for the outright lies they peddled about our investigative work.

As a result, Senator Johnson and I did what any good investigator would do: We gathered even more records to prove them all wrong.”

Anyone surprised that a day after FBI looks like they’re covering for the Biden Crime Family…. we get the false flag DOJ authorized leaks to CNN that things are really “heating up” in the hunter case? We live in a world where tracking the patterns of their lies reveals truth. pic.twitter.com/mVFbG3Ck9f — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2022

As Grassley spoke on the floor about the Biden Family’s connection to the communist Chinese Government, he immediately referenced Hunter Biden’s relationship with the CEFC, a company that “is effectively an arm of the Chinese Government.” Entered into the Congressional Record, Grassley explained the backstory surrounding the exchange in great detail. Referencing the payment directly to Hunter Biden, he noted that CEFC paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 and designated “further credit to Owasco,” Hunter Biden’s firm. Grassley added:

“There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden. To the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues: Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?”

Accusing Hunter and James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, of conceiving a scheme to profit from Joe Biden’s role in the U.S. government, Grassley suggested the transactions may indicate “the extent to which President Biden might be—and almost certainly is—compromised” by Hunter Biden’s deep ties to a communist China entity. In agreement with his colleague, Johnson added during his testimony, “Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people.”

Grassley and Johnson dubbed the new receipt the cherry on top of the Biden Family’s suspected corruption—and a hint of evidence yet to come. The senators had previously confirmed that Hunter was financially involved with CCP oligarchs such as Gongwen Dong and Mervyn Yan using information obtained by the Obama administration, interviews with government officials, and bank documents signed by all of the suspected parties. Hunter had also reportedly acknowledged representing CCP “spy chief” Patrick Ho, who, he explained, “started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.”

NEW: Rep. Gaetz sends Rep. Nadler a hard drive copy containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop: https://t.co/8nu0yZay5i — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 30, 2022

The senators reminded their colleagues that in March 2019, Patrick Ho, former head of an organization backed by CEFC China, was sentenced to three years in prison by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for international bribery and money laundering offenses. Sen. Johnson pointed out that Ho’s arrest in Nov. 2017 for the crimes he was later convicted of “occurred in the same month that Patrick Ho’s company, CEFC, wired $1 million to Hunter Biden’s company, Hudson West III.” Johnson detailed the suspicious Biden Family association further, explaining:



“So the company that Patrick Ho was making bribes for sends $1 million to a company Hunter Biden manages and is invested in. That company, in turn, transfers a million dollars to another Hunter Biden company for the purposes of representing Patrick Ho, who is eventually convicted of international bribery and money laundering.

Guess what Patrick Ho did around the same time he was arrested by the FBI for corruption and bribery? He contacted James Biden, President Biden’s brother. Patrick Ho’s decision to call the Biden family around the same time he got arrested is revealing, particularly in light of the fact that the same month, a million dollars just happened to be transferred to Hunter Biden’s company.

Now, Hunter Biden isn’t a criminal defense attorney. Patrick Ho was charged and convicted for bribery and related Federal offenses and crimes. So what kind of representation was Patrick Ho’s company paying Hunter Biden’s firm to provide? Were they paying for his firm’s legal expertise or for Hunter’s political connections?”

As Johnson continued to speak on the Senate floor, he described how in Oct. 2020, he and Sen. Grassley requested to interview Hunter and James Biden regarding their financial dealings. Undoubtedly, that did not happen, but yet, Johnson noted that if the Biden Family had nothing to hide and there was “an innocent explanation for these foreign financial transactions,” the interview would allow them to clarify the nature of the questionable dealings. Johnson referenced their refusal to meet, asserting, “their silence speaks volumes.”

Johnson pledged that he and Sen. Grassley are committed to uncovering the facts and would continue to investigate the Biden Family’s foreign financial entanglements “and provide the American people with the truth.” Their challenge, according to Johnson, is that the deep state does not give up its secrets easily.

Nonetheless, the senators point out that new evidence of “Biden family influence peddling” is surfacing regularly. Frequently, Johnson claimed the revelations “come straight from records from Hunter Biden’s laptop—the same laptop that the media and deep state foreign intelligence agency officials inferred—strongly inferred—was, you guessed it, Russian disinformation. And their guile worked.”

As Johnson wrapped up his speech on Wednesday, he remarked that he and Grassley would soon return to the Senate floor for the third in their series of speeches on the Biden family’s foreign entanglements, reiterating:

“Prior to the election, people bought the fact that that laptop was probably Russian disinformation. It wasn’t. As the New York Times just admitted about a year too late—more than a year too late—that laptop is authentic, and the evidence it is producing is real. But, of course, that laptop wasn’t Russian disinformation, nor is any of the information we presented in our reports and here on the floor of the Senate.

We may never know all the details of the Biden family foreign entanglements or the full extent to which those entanglements compromise our current President, but I am pretty confident I know who does know—intelligence operatives in Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Elements within our U.S. intelligence agencies probably also know; they are just not going to tell us or you, the American people.”

EVEN CNN is saying Hunter Biden may get dragged behind BARS for Federal Crimes EXPOSED by laptop pic.twitter.com/lCmU4jSUVJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, on Thursday, other lawmakers joined the quest for answers on Hunter Biden’s dealings. The New York Post reported that Republican members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent letters on Thursday to the White House and the National Archives demanding records of any communication between Hunter Biden and the White House during the two terms of the Obama administration when his father, Joe Biden, was vice president. According to the Post, Rep. James Comer, the ranking member on the committee, said in a statement:



“The days of Hunter Biden using his father to line his own pockets are numbered. For years, concerns over Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings and the possibility he’s selling access to the President of the United States have been inexcusably ignored by Congressional Democrats.”