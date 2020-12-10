Now that the election has passed, the mainstream media has awakened to the idea that Hunter Biden and his family are being investigated for corruption after crickets on the subject. In reality, it’s been alleged that Joe Biden and his family have been using public office to trade influence for decades, though you wouldn’t know that by reading the news. Hunter Biden confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs.”

One of the allegations involves a 2.8 karat diamond ring gifted to Hunter by China Energy Co. Ltd. (CEFC) Chairman Ye Jianming in 2017 after a Miami business meeting. There is evidence alleging that Hunter had lucrative business dealings with CEFC. Jianming has since disappeared. Hunter called Ye Jianming his partner in a text message and spoke about having been named a witness by his business partner, Devon Archer, in a criminal investigation by the Southern District of New York. Archer has been convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy charges in Manhattan.

Before the election, few if any news outlets in the mainstream media were willing to investigate or report on Hunter Biden and his alleged foreign influence peddling while his father was Vice President. Joe Biden was a candidate in the election, and it seemed that he was being protected from investigation—even by Barr. Everyone remembers what happened to the New York Post when they dared write about Hunter’s laptop.

The media either refused to report on it or they resorted to what seemed like an abject denial of the alleged corruption contained on the hard drive. The FBI had apparently been in possession of the laptop since December 2019. There are also reports that the FBI has been investigating Hunter and his business dealings in China since 2018.

Of all the media deceit and propagndizing disseminated in the lead-up to the election to justify their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden documents — despite knowing they were genuine and not from Russia — this on CNN from @camanpour may be the most amazing: pic.twitter.com/mkI4Jtd4SN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Nevertheless, there has been plenty of evidence indicating corruption in the Biden clan despite legacy media’s silence on the matter. In September, an 87-page report detailed Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine. It was released jointly by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and the U.S. Committee on Finance. The report was mentioned in November in an UncoverDC article about Biden family corruption. The Senate majority released a supplemental report in November that revealed additional information, including text messages from Hunter Biden’s famous laptop.

Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) commented on Thursday that the media is finally acknowledging that Biden is being investigated for criminal behavior. Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc) have been investigating Hunter Biden for over a year and have been repeatedly accused of running a “Russian disinformation” campaign. In October, the two senators sent letters to five individuals, including attorneys for Hunter Biden, requesting documents. They also plan to interview Tony Bobulinski, a former Army intelligence officer who claims to have managed the Biden family’s foreign business portfolio at one time. Grassley also sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice on Nov. 9, referencing Grassley’s initiative to reform and bolster Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) law as well as requests for documents and cooperation from the DOJ to “review the evidence to determine if the actions undertaken by Hunter Biden and James Biden for CEFC, Ye Jianming, and other individuals linked to the communist Chinese government, constitute activity that requires registration under FARA.” He requested a response from the DOJ no later than Nov. 23—so far, no response has been issued.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) called for a special counsel investigation of Hunter on Thursday. Cotton said that Biden seems to be the “subject of a far-ranging investigation and cited allegations of securities fraud, money laundering and a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother in Western Pennsylvania.” He also pointed out that it needs to happen soon because if a Joe Biden administration comes to fruition, all of the multiple jurisdictions where those investigations would take place are filled with special prosecutors who would most certainly be fired.

Matt Gaetz said the Biden transition team is trying to “frame this scandal” as a dispute about taxes. “The reality is that this isn’t about taxes,” he continued, “it is about foreign entanglements. It’s about selling American influence to the highest bidder and it appears it is something the Bidens are quite familiar with.”