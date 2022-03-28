The show today is quite the trip. We start off with the Will Smith Oscars snafu (please hang in there with us!) and then we move into some really serious in-depth discussion about what is happening globally in terms of scarcity and food production and how that may affect us here moving through the next several months.

Also, we discuss Joe Biden’s snafu’s over the past few days, discuss the possibility of a graceful exit, and we top it all off with a healthy dose of President Trump.

