Beanz flies solo today and boy, is it a busy show. The global narrative is changing and we take a walk down the long pathway of the how and why including some breaking reporting from UncoverDC.com and a ton of information for you to read and share with others.

Make sure you check out the links today, share this episode, and don’t forget to rate and review the show on whatever platform you listen!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!