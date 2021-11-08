Since My Pillow Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in August, he has traveled the country speaking with officials about the evidence he presented there, and now he is promising a Supreme Court case filed by States before Thanksgiving.

His website Fix2020First.com has a video in which he briefly explains the story that got him here, and his plans:

“As you all know, I was brought cyber forensic evidence back on Jan. 9th that 100% proves and validates everything that happened in the 2020 election. I promised everyone in February that I would do everything I could to get this evidence to the Supreme Court. First I spent months validating this evidence, then I had a Cyber Symposium in August of which all 50 states were represented.

The evidence that was shown was proved to be from the 2020 Nov. 3rd election. This manifested into many states reaching out and wanting their state audited and helping bring this to the Supreme Court. So now I’m promising this to you. This case will be presented to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving.

We have evidence that China was also involved in this historical crime against our country, and whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, it doesn’t matter, as we have to fix 2020 first, and get rid of the machines—or we lose our country and our freedoms forever. I believe that the nine Supreme Court Justices who are there to protect our country will vote 9-0 to accept this case.”

On Steve Bannon’s Sept. 21 War Room Lindell described that during his state by state tour he spoke with representatives including Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries of State, and County Commissioners.

Lindell obtained local voter rolls and commissioned physical canvassing, using both along with state-specific data to show how officials how they were hacked, and how dead people, non-residents, phantom voters, and more caused voting discrepancies. After reconciling with the new information, he says, the more accurate data matches his Cyber Symposium claims, resulting in vindication for him and the evidence that would support an argument to the Supreme Court.

Lindell also discusses updates in the story of Colorado election clerk whistleblower Tina Peters, whose appearance at the Cyber Symposium was a main event. Peters mirrored the data on the machines in her jurisdiction to comply with data preservation laws, and Lindell says that gives a before and after picture of the drives that implicates Dominion.

The report that Peters sent to County Commissioners is now public, and describes the process she undertook to preserve the data and ensure the possibility of a forensic audit, as required of her by both Colorado and Federal law. It includes complete forensics on what had been deleted during the May 25 ‘Trusted Build’ process conducted by Dominion at the direction of the Secretary of State’s office. It shows numerous databases, logs, and files missing or overwritten. The report concludes that the system and procedures “should not have been certified.”

In another portion of the same episode, he made his announcement of a promise to have the case before the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving:

“This evidence is 100% non-subjective evidence, and that Supreme Court, they’re going to vote 9-0 to take it in. Every single state has standing.”

Lindell said that by the time this case is filed, all 50 states will be on board.

He made another War Room appearance on Sept. 24, and then again on Sept. 30, where he announced a class-action lawsuit filed in Colorado against Dominion. That suit is separate from Lindell’s suit against Dominion. It is brought by eight 2020 poll-watchers who are represented by Kurt Olsen and Alan Dershowitz.

The class-action uses a similar legal argument to Lindell’s, alleging that Dominion’s participation in election administration makes it a state actor that is depriving First Amendment rights, and that intimidation through cease-and-desist letters is a RICO conspiracy of “lawfare.”

