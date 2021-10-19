On the Voice of Conservative Values show for Oct 14, UncoverDC investigative journalist John Nevin discusses his article exposing Dell Computer’s policy that all Dell employees must be “vaccinated” if they so much as enter a space where federal employees or federal contractors may also work.

Then host Daniel Bobinski talks with Mike Colomb of The PMA Team, a group helping companies convert to becoming Private Membership Associations to get out from under the thumb of public law restrictions.

In the second segment, Daniel talks with Mark Herr, founder and CEO of the Center for Self Governance. Mark explained the importance of viewing government as an “it” and not a “they,” and he clarified that parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s lives – not the government.

Watch the Voice of Conservative Values broadcast here: