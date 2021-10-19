The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has unveiled a new tool to track, among other things, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths by an individual’s vaccination status. The website uses data from sixteen participating state health departments, representing around 30 percent of the total U.S. population. By providing information to the public on rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the new webpage hopes to encourage vaccination by “illustrating the stark differences between those who have received the shots and those who haven’t.”

According to MedPage Today, the CDC intends to “show that more people who are unvaccinated have severe outcomes due to COVID-19 versus people who are fully vaccinated.” The agency’s “extra efforts” to encourage vaccination comes at a time when public health officials face lower than expected vaccination rates, a sentiment voiced by outgoing NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, who stated:

“Looking back, I think we underestimated the vaccine hesitancy issue. We were so totally devoted to try to get the best science brought forward to make these vaccines happen and to make sure they were safe and effective.”

Remarkably, despite unprecedented censorship by mainstream news outlets, social media platforms, and government agencies, Collins places the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the persistent spread of COVID-19 misinformation and what he believes are “false claims about vaccines for the deaths of thousands of Americans each week” from the disease. He added:

“I wish we had somehow seen that coming and come up with some kind of a MythBuster approach to try to block all of the misinformation and disinformation that’s gotten out there, all tangled up in politics and which is costing lives.”

Judicial Watch announced that it filed a FOIA lawsuit against the HHS for all emails National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins related to gain of function research, hydroxychloroquine and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. READ: https://t.co/PDGsS2lGCt — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) October 16, 2021

The CDC and other government agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), initially promoted COVID-19 “vaccines” as the single safe and effective way to prevent SARS-CoV-2. However, the narrative swiftly backpedaled once the jabs received emergency use authorization (EUA), and it became evident that vaccinated individuals were still at risk for spreading and contracting COVID-19 and continue to remain at risk for “long COVID.” Harvard Health reported last week:

“Increasing evidence suggests that a person who has been vaccinated is less likely to infect others.”

Currently, the CDC website declares that “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and can also help protect the people around them.” The agency continues, adding, “[the] CDC continues to monitor how well the vaccines are working. Clinical trials show that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19, especially severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”

In the United States, all available EUA “vaccines” remain in the clinical trial stage. Despite the lack of conclusive data, the CDC and closely connected institutes like Harvard Health are quick to report that vaccinated individuals are “better off” than those who remain unvaccinated. Mentioning the power of “natural immunity” following recovery from COVID-19 zero times, the Oct. 15, 2021, Harvard Health article announced that “new research suggests that people who have already gotten sick with COVID-19 benefit from the vaccine, possibly even more than vaccinated people who were not previously infected.”

With every new Covid death I hear about, including the great Colin Powell, I'm increasingly frustrated by the fact that Molnupiravir is not offered under compassionate use. The drug cut Covid deaths to zero in the phase 3 trial of high-risk patients. https://t.co/d75R3YHW89 — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) October 18, 2021

Data on the CDC’s new webpage can be searched by age group, vaccine product, and differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Updated weekly, MedPage today reports the latest data from Aug. 29-Sept. 4 shows that less than one vaccinated person per 100,000 had died the previous week compared with more than nine unvaccinated people per 100,000. According to the tool, in August, unvaccinated people were 6.1 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to test positive for COVID-19 and 11.3 times more likely to die from it. Leana Wen, MD, MSc, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, remarked of the new webpage:

“The vaccines are extremely effective, and showing the data are key. This tool continues to emphasize the key point that vaccines prevent infections and, critically, dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

Vaccine inventor Paul Offit, MD, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, indicated the new statistics wouldn’t make much of an impact. He agreed the information is helpful but remarked, “at this point, quite frankly, I don’t know how much more information people need that the vaccine is a way to keep you from being hospitalized or dying.” He added:

“I’d like to know what percentage of people in the United States have heard of the CDC, much less what their recommendations are regarding masking and vaccinating.”