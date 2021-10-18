We are joined today by Texas Representative Steven Toth, who tells it like it is, and means what he says.

We talk about all of the hard work he has been doing, including his recent bill to hire any soldier “dishonorably” discharged from the military for refusing to take the vaccine, and hiring them to man the TX border.

In the opening, we go through a very odd change of tune from our “favorite” tyrant, Leana Wen, and talk about how pop culture has made a comeback. Amazing start to the week today on the Dark to Light Podcast!

