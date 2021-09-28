After foreshadowing the release two hours previous, Project Veritas posted ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Exposed’ part 3 Monday night with ~10 minutes of video featuring undercover interviews with employees of Johnson & Johnson:

A Project Veritas journalist sits down with Justin Durrant, introduced as a scientist for the pharmaceutical company. She asks him, “If it were your kid, would you get them vaccinated?” to which he replies, “I don’t think they need it,” and later, “you really don’t need to vaccinate a baby.” The PV journalist asks him, “why do you think there is such a strong push for it?” Durrant replies, “Numbers.”

Scientist Durrant goes on to endorse vaccination for children attending school despite the cynical view expressed to that point. He later says a child should get the jab—even one that doesn’t need it—calling it a “civic duty.” He is also shown saying, “Don’t get the Johnson and Johnson,” but adds a wink and a smile while saying, “I didn’t tell you, though.”

When asked about himself, he says, “It’s weird because they wanted us to get the J&J vaccine, and I was like, ‘No, I’m good.’ I mean you just look at the effectiveness,” but when the PV journalist interrupts him with, “So you didn’t take it?” he replies, “Oh no, I did, I took the Moderna.”

Without context, the video shows a text message implied to have been sent after the meeting from Durrant to the journalist. It says, “What I said about the formulations and cancer needs to stay between us. I could actually get in mad trouble.”

When the same Project Veritas journalist sits down with Brandon Schadt, who is identified as a Business Lead for Johnson & Johnson, he says, “Honestly, I don’t think a kid needs to get it, but that’s just me,” and when asked why not, he says, “Because it’s a kid. It’s a fucking kid, you know? Kid’s shouldn’t have to get a fucking vaccine; they’re a kid.”

She asks Business Lead Schadt, “So what do you think this is about? Do you think it’s about the money?” Schadt replies, “A collection of everything. Politics. Money.”

The video closes with O’Keefe as narrator stating, “It is startling to hear employees of one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world refusing the very products they develop,” followed by an appeal to anyone from the audience that is inside “big pharma companies” to contact Project Veritas by email.

PV has promised that new releases in the ‘COVID-19 Exposed’ series will get “successively more damning.” FDA economist Taylor Lee, the subject of Part 2, was confronted in a follow-up video but declined to comment. Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar saw Part 1, which featured two nurses and a doctor from Health & Human Services (HHS), and responded by making a thank you video and sending a letter to the HHS Secretary. In the letter, Gosar demands “A full review of all HHS health care systems nationally to ensure full compliance with vaccine injury reporting laws including reporting all adverse events occurring after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 drug is administered based on an Emergency Use Authorization declaration effective March 27, 2020. The use of the single-dose shot was paused in April to review reports of blood clots in recipients. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks, and the administration of the Janssen drug was resumed. Ingredients are listed on the website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Previous UncoverDC reporting on the Project Veritas ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Exposed‘ series:

Part 1 HHS / VAERS

Part 2 FDA