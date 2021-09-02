Inderkum High School teacher, Gabriel Gipe, exposes his alleged mission to turn his students into left-wing “revolutionaries” in Project Veritas video that went viral on Monday. In the video, the Sacramento teacher, who teaches advanced placement history, discusses his involvement in the “loosely formed” local Antifa movement. He says he “has 180 days to turn them (his students) into Revolutionaries.” The full video is captured below:

As Gipe explains his teaching method, the video pans across the classroom walls showing a revolutionary poster and another featuring Communist China’s Chairman Mao. He says he is actively asking students to get involved in organizations like Antifa,

I want to get them (the students) out in the community,” he says, “I want to get them familiar with organizations that are doing work, what type of work they are doing, how they can be involved, where their passion is and what they can contribute.

Gipe motivates the students “through extra credit in exchange for their attendance” at political rallies and events. He says he posts a calendar of events every week for his students to alert them to local political activity. At one point, when asked how he accomplishes his mission to indoctrinate his students, he replies, “I just scare the f**k out of them.”

So like, I do it for extra credit,” he tells the undercover Veritas investigator, “So they get points for doing it. Like and so, that encourages them to do it. Because I can’t just like, ‘Hey, there’s some things going on. They’ll never go.

Yesterday, the Natomas School District’s Superintendent sent out a three-page letter addressing Gipe’s behavior. Evans referred to Gipe’s teaching as an “educational approach that is disturbing and undermines the public’s trust.” He stated Gipe has been placed on “paid leave because of his actions and choices in the classroom.” An investigation of his behavior is underway.

Evans’ letter also referred to the specific “violations of Political Activity.” Gipe, he says, has clearly violated several political action guidelines.

The district letter also addresses some of the investigatory findings and steps that the district plans to take to avoid this in the future. Parents in the district, however, are not satisfied. They showed up angry at the Sept. 1 school board meeting recounting instances of Gibe’s politically slanted teaching methodology, some saying the curriculum was “poisonous.” Many explicitly expressed a desire for their children to receive “an education not an indoctrination.”

Some gave instances of other teachers teaching with a similar mindset. And one parent told the board that Gipe had succeeded in convincing her 17-year-old “well-read” daughter, in the space of two weeks, that the “fascist crap that ya’ll have let in this school” has merit. The mother, seen in the video below, said it is her job to “protect her daughter from anybody who has ill will toward her”:

One of the parents told board members that Gipe was abusing and scaring the students.

“He was indoctrinating these kids every single day. He was abusing them, scaring them every single day…You guys will be held accountable. This is because of you,” he added. “Okay? Gabriel Gipe is a symptom, not the sickness. The sickness is in the district.”

Another, Luis Ortega, said this has been going on for a long time, and nothing has been done to correct it. His son recently graduated from Inderkum High School.

The school district has failed, in my opinion…Because you allowed this indoctrination of Mr. Gabriel Gipe and his political ideology to flirt in his classroom. You have an opportunity to correct this. Everything has been brought to light, and like everyone is saying, it doesn’t end with Mr. Gabriel Gipe. There are some deep-rooted issues within the district.

Gipe says that at least three other teachers at the school “are definitely on the same page.”

Parents all over the U.S. are finding teachers and curricula that are blatantly political. The politically slanted and sometimes Marxist indoctrination in K-12 schools goes by many names. Critical Race Theory (CRT), Social Emotional Learning (SEL), Cultural Competency, Equity— are just a few. There is a movement of parents showing up at school board meetings in countless counties to voice their concerns.