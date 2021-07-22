Wisconsin State Representative Timothy Ramthun has requested forensic additions to the scope of the ongoing Wisconsin audit, particularly in jurisdictions influenced by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). He issued a press release last week that opens with this introductory statement:

“After reviewing the information released from both the Fulton County audit in Georgia and today’s Arizona Senate hearing on the Maricopa County audit, I am formally requesting a more comprehensive audit from former Justice Michael J. Gableman and the Legislative Audit Bureau [LAB] into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.”

Ramthun’s press release outlines his requests, which include close forensic examination of both ballots and machines. It would go significantly beyond the existing known scope of LAB’s audit; however, it would fall short of a strictly defined ‘Full Forensic Audit’ (FFA).

A released a less formal statement to constituents on Ramthun’s website the next day links to his latest ‘Ramthun Report’ Episode #21 entitled ‘Joining Trump’s fight, and pushing election integrity!’ and discussed his audit effort further:

“It is crucial the WI Legislature acknowledge the evidence of malpractice stemming from other states. Both Arizona and Georgia had allegations of fraud similar to those in our state. We simply cannot continue to stick our heads in the sand and pretend that everything is fine. Public faith in our elections has been shattered, and we need to put in the work necessary to rebuild that trust.

Those who believe differently on this issue would also benefit from a full forensic audit. If this really was ‘the most secure election in history,’ as some claim, then they could definitively prove it. They have the opportunity to silence the critics and show that President Biden won, fair and square. Those who claimed there was no fraud could take a victory lap.

However, if this audit finds definitive evidence the vote in WI should’ve gone the other way, then so be it. A full forensic audit is a win-win for both sides. Right now, those who don’t support the audit are working hard to suppress it. Why? I see no reason to not conduct one unless there’s possibly something to hide. Now that would be the true big lie.”

In other Wisconsin election integrity news, Wisconsin State Representative and Chair of Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections Janel Brandtjen joined Lee Rayburn on Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this month to discuss her visit to the Maricopa, Arizona forensic audit.

Scientist and teacher ‘Dr. Frank’ of ‘Follow the Data,’ who is featured in Mike Lindell’s Absolute Series on election fraud, has completed an investigation that he says exposes voter fraud in Wisconsin. The video explains his view of “how elections are being stolen, in a nutshell” and uses an analogy to illustrate the algorithm he says was operating in multiple states and can be proven to exist through public data.

Though Wisconsin’s reporting is different in that it is very expensive, it only lists registrants who voted and does not provide ages. Dr. Frank says that he obtained much of the missing data from other data sources and compares findings with what is known in other states to show what he believes also occurred in this one.

Seth Keshel is a former Army captain specializing in military intelligence who recently appeared on the Dark to Light podcast. He reviews voter registration trends to predict future election results and evaluate the likelihood that past results are organic. He evaluated Wisconsin and presented his findings in a report on Telegram Monday. It comes in the form of an electoral map of Wisconsin that is color-coded based on his evaluation of the level of fraud in each county:

Keshel also posted his declaration statements and attestations regarding the Wisconsin analysis he originally had completed just after the election in November 2020. The current official tally has Joe Biden winning Wisconsin by under 20,682 votes, which is less than 1% of the total. Wisconsin is one of the states where a 168,000 vote ‘spike’ was recorded at 3:42 A.M. November 4th, with Biden receiving around 85% of those votes.