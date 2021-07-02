Click Arrow to Listen

The first half of this pre-July 4th show is a history lesson, coupled with the idiocy of many Americans out there, courtesy of Mark Dice. How is it possible that people living here and benefitting from this (former?) idea of freedom don’t understand or know the history of it?

Then we move on to an amazing interview with analyst Seth Keshel, who joins us to talk about hard data as it relates to election integrity, and what the American people can do to help with audits in their respective states. Make sure to check the show notes below for information from Seth, and also links to his awesome Telegram room.

Happy 4th of July, friends!!!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Poker | Seth’s Telegram | Bellweathers

